F1 Teams Advised to Stay Away From Franco Colapinto Because of “Extra Nonsense”

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and the Alpine F1 team walks in the paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The events unfolding at Red Bull after a dismal outing at the Bahrain GP have fueled the speculations about Max Verstappen eyeing an exit from the Milton Keynes-based team. But these rumors stemming from the world champion struggling at his team due to a poor mechanical package have taken the limelight away from an actual driver change that might happen.

Behind the scenes, the situation within Alpine has also been gaining a lot of noise from within the paddock from the start of the season. An underwhelming debut for Jack Doohan has only augmented the rumors about their reserve driver, Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine youngster burst onto the F1 scene with Williams, last season. With undeniable pace and talent, the Enstone-based team signed him up as a reserve driver, and now it seems like he is on his way to secure a seat with Alpine at the expense of the misfiring Doohan.

The French team themselves have categorically denied any intention to conduct a mid-season swap between the two drivers. But it seems as though the rumors of a swap are being propagated from inside the Colapinto camp itself.

Now, ESPN’s Katie George suggests that some like Verstappen can afford to stir the rumor mill, but when Colapinto tries the same, it must be viewed as a red flag.

“I don’t know if your actions right now and your camp’s actions would make a team jump to get you. I just think that that’s a lot of extra nonsense that I don’t want to deal with if I’m a team principal,” she explained on the Unlapped podcast.

Briatore ejerce presión para que el próximo Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita sea una prueba decisiva para Doohan. Así, el australiano necesitaría conseguir sus primeros puntos en la Fórmula 1, bajo presión de ceder su butaca. -TN#Doohan #Alpíne #Colapinto pic.twitter.com/OAnxbZkqjB — ColapintoF1AR (@colapintof1ar) April 16, 2025

George pointed out that as a reserve driver, Colapinto did not hold enough stead to stir up the driver market. Moreover, when individuals like Colapinto’s father—who posted a controversial post about his son racing at the Miami GP and then deleting it—jump on the bandwagon, it only ruins the atmosphere within the team.

The biggest criticism of the situation for her is the fact that these tactics only make the team principal’s job harder—who has to answer the press. And in such a situation would any team want to onboard a personality as Colapinto (and his entourage) who is yet to make a solid statement of being a regular on the F1 grid.