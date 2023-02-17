F1 Technical Expert Alleges Ferrari Have Copied Mercedes’ Front Wing Concept

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Challenger on valentines day in front of a charged Tifosi gathering at Maranello. The SF-23 was exhibited with an on-track performance by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The car looked leaner and meaner than their 2022 car. But the car also featured an interesting Front-wing. It featured “Gap Separators” on the front wings.

The components were previously spotted on the Mercedes W13 during the 2022 US Grand Prix. However, there is a question regarding the legality of the separator, which F1 Technical Analyst Crag Scarbrough pointed out.

Craig Scarbrough’s analysis of Ferrari’s Front Wing

F1 Technical expert Craig Scarborough pointed out the use of Gap Separators on the Ferrari SF-23. According to him, Ferrari has copied the design from Mercedes, who was called out by rivals for using the added parts.

Scarborough gave a quick rundown of the Scuderia’s new car on Peter Windsor’s Youtube channel. He pointed out Ferrari has used a fin-shaped separator on the front wing.

While Ferrari’s car is “slightly different” to Mercedes’s, the Silver Arrows have also retained the same separators on the W14. But according to Scarbs, the parts are still illegal, despite FIA’s amendment to the current rules.

He suggests the addition of Front wing separators could be a tactic not to bring attention to other design elements of the car. Ferrari could choose not to run the parts, with just 10 days left for the pre-season testing in Bahrain,

Is the Ferrari Front-wing Illegal?

The legality of Ferrari’s front wing is still a question. But it does seem like Ferrari has found a loophole to run the Gap separator and take advantage of its aerodynamic benefits.

Previously Mercedes ran the gap separators on its Front Wing during the 2022 US Grand Prix. While the FIA allows 8 pins to stabilise the car’s wings, it should primarily be used for the wing’s structural integrity.

The @ScuderiaFerrari SF-23 makes its debut on-track at Fiorano, with @Charles_Leclerc behind the wheel!

However, Ferrari and Red Bull protested, saying the separators provided an unfair aerodynamic advantage to the car. And hence it was banned.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the FIA made key changes to Article 3.9.8 of F1’s Technical Regulations. According to the new rules, the gap separators need not fulfil mechanical or structural requirements.

As of now, only W14 and the Sf-23 have featured the components. With the Pre-season test heading closer, we could see how much impact they create on the cars’ aerodynamics if the FIA allow cars to be fitted with gap separators or ban them entirely.

