F1 Twitter Reacts to Lando Norris “Betraying” Close Friend Max Verstappen in Favor of Lewis Hamilton

The 2021 F1 season finale produced one of the most controversial moments in the sport’s history. It has been almost two years since Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought for title glory in Yas Island, but the events that took place that evening are still discussed very often.

Then race director Michael Masi made a series of questionable decisions, that handed Verstappen an unprecedented advantage over Hamilton. The Dutchman passed him, to win his first world championship, leaving Hamilton and his fans absolutely heartbroken.

Mercedes launched a formal protest, and there was widespread outrage following the events of the last lap at Yas Marina Circuit. Unfortunately for Hamilton, the championship stayed with Verstappen and he missed out on his eighth title win. Since then, however, fans and even certain figures within F1 have openly labeled Hamilton as an eight-time world champion.

Recently, it was Lando Norris, who called Lewis Hamilton an eight-time F1 world champion during a live stream.

Lando Norris calling Lewis Hamilton an 8 time world champion. We love to see it.pic.twitter.com/kpL8sCcuYt — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 4, 2023

The moment Lando Norris calls Lewis Hamilton an eight-time world champion

Norris was talking about his room’s setup when he pointed to an object that was presumably Hamilton’s or related to him. That is when he pointed out Hamilton as an 8-time world champion but even before he finished talking, he realized his mistake.

He might have redeemed himself a little bit by saying that — Benjamin (@cescbenjamin) April 4, 2023

Norris spent the next fifteen to twenty seconds putting his hands on his face, and his face down. Norris knew that this would be something that would go viral on social media and he wasn’t wrong. Majority of the fans began to praise and hail him, as they all believe Hamilton should have won the race in Abu Dhabi that evening.

It seems everyone is of a similar opinion. Apart from red bull… — David Wood (@DJWood98) April 4, 2023

They also used Norris’ “close friendship to Verstappen” as a reference while suggesting that the former “betrayed” the Red Bull driver.

It only took one golf date with Lewis for him to switch on his Dutch bestie . Oh well 😂😭 — G✨ (@notamusedd) April 4, 2023

That’s one less person on Max’s plane, and another to be boycotted by the whole of the RB team. Would recommend he gives Jos a very, very wide berth for a while too… — lr22 (@lr22802764011) April 4, 2023

One thing is for sure, the events which unfolded after Masi’s controversial decision-making in Abu Dhabi in 2021, will be a subject of heavy debate and discussion for years to come.

What happened after Hamilton and Verstappen’s finish to 2021?

Mercedes launched a formal protest against the decisions made by Masi, but they were dismissed. The championship remained with Verstappen, leaving Mercedes and Hamilton absolutely livid. Weeks after the incident, the FIA acknowledged that the way things were handled in the 2021 season finale, marred the ending to what was an incredible title battle put up by Hamilton and Verstappen.

The FIA have confirmed that ‘human error’ was a factor in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP title controversy, but say race director Michael Masi acted in ‘good faith’ and that the results from the race and championship are ‘valid’.pic.twitter.com/VOhjKKoWUD — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2022

After investigation, they decided that Masi made a ‘human error‘ and was removed from his role as F1’s race director. The FIA made it a point to enforce new rules that would ensure that the events of Abu Dhabi in 2021 are never repeated again.