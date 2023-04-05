HomeSearch

F1 Twitter Reacts to Lando Norris “Betraying” Close Friend Max Verstappen in Favor of Lewis Hamilton

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 05/04/2023

The 2021 F1 season finale produced one of the most controversial moments in the sport’s history. It has been almost two years since Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought for title glory in Yas Island, but the events that took place that evening are still discussed very often.

Then race director Michael Masi made a series of questionable decisions, that handed Verstappen an unprecedented advantage over Hamilton. The Dutchman passed him, to win his first world championship, leaving Hamilton and his fans absolutely heartbroken.

Mercedes launched a formal protest, and there was widespread outrage following the events of the last lap at Yas Marina Circuit. Unfortunately for Hamilton, the championship stayed with Verstappen and he missed out on his eighth title win. Since then, however, fans and even certain figures within F1 have openly labeled Hamilton as an eight-time world champion.

Recently, it was Lando Norris, who called Lewis Hamilton an eight-time F1 world champion during a live stream.

The moment Lando Norris calls Lewis Hamilton an eight-time world champion

Norris was talking about his room’s setup when he pointed to an object that was presumably Hamilton’s or related to him. That is when he pointed out Hamilton as an 8-time world champion but even before he finished talking, he realized his mistake.

Norris spent the next fifteen to twenty seconds putting his hands on his face, and his face down. Norris knew that this would be something that would go viral on social media and he wasn’t wrong. Majority of the fans began to praise and hail him, as they all believe Hamilton should have won the race in Abu Dhabi that evening.

They also used Norris’ “close friendship to Verstappen” as a reference while suggesting that the former “betrayed” the Red Bull driver.

One thing is for sure, the events which unfolded after Masi’s controversial decision-making in Abu Dhabi in 2021, will be a subject of heavy debate and discussion for years to come.

What happened after Hamilton and Verstappen’s finish to 2021?

Mercedes launched a formal protest against the decisions made by Masi, but they were dismissed. The championship remained with Verstappen, leaving Mercedes and Hamilton absolutely livid. Weeks after the incident, the FIA acknowledged that the way things were handled in the 2021 season finale, marred the ending to what was an incredible title battle put up by Hamilton and Verstappen.

After investigation, they decided that Masi made a ‘human error‘ and was removed from his role as F1’s race director. The FIA made it a point to enforce new rules that would ensure that the events of Abu Dhabi in 2021 are never repeated again.

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

