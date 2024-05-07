“I Feel Like Lewis Hamilton Has Hands”: Jake Paul Points Mercedes Star as Probable Challenge in Ring

Away from the world of entertainment, Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing ring. A thorough sports fan, Jake was at the recently concluded Miami GP. Testing his eye for a boxer in the paddock, he was asked which two F1 drivers he felt would fare well in the ring. Without skipping a beat, the YouTuber picked Lewis Hamilton as his first choice.

As per a video posted by @LH44Updates on X, Jake Paul said, “I feel like Lewis Hamilton has hands. I feel like Lewis would would beat everyone down.”

When it came to his choice for the second driver, Jake could not pick between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. However, he was confident that both drivers were capable of throwing a punch or two. He added, “Maybe Charles, maybe Max. Charles might be able to fight, to be honest.”

Arguably the most successful F1 driver ever, Lewis Hamilton has made a name for himself in the sport. It is, however, his associations outside the circuit that have made his popularity transcend the boundaries of F1.

From producing an F1-themed film with Brad Pitt in the star cast to frequenting the Met Gala red carpet, Hamilton is certainly the most famous F1 driver. That perhaps influenced Jake’s decision.

Either that or Jake probably saw the physique that Hamilton maintains at the age of 39. The Briton is one of the most dedicated drivers when it comes to watching what they eat and following a strict physical training regime. Train him for a good year and you might just see Sir Lewis Hamilton turn into a tough boxer to beat in the ring.

Lewis Hamilton’s training and nutrition regime

Keep him away from the F1 track for too long and you’d see Lewis Hamilton search for activities to keep that adrenaline flowing. From skydiving to surfing, the seven-time F1 champion loves to live life on the edge. Apart from that, he follows a strict 6-day-a-week workout routine that includes cryotherapy for accelerated recovery.

As far as nutrition goes, Hamilton switched to a plant-based diet years ago and hasn’t turned back since. He swears by the benefits that he has experienced firsthand, which include better mobility and strength uptick.

Such is his commitment to promoting vegan diets that he co-produced a documentary called ‘Game Changers’ featuring A-list athletes reciting the benefits of plant-based diets.

Hamilton does not stop at just preaching his routine. Proud of the results he has achieved, the Mercedes ace often flaunts his body on social media through shirtless posts. He also posts his workout videos that include him running in Antarctica during a vacation.