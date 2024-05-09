Lando Norris Spots Minor Inaccuracy in F124 Regarding His Appearance

McLaren’s Lando Norris recently got his hands on an early copy of the official 2024 Formula 1 video game, F124. Norris’ gaming and digital media company, Quadrant, posted a video of the 2024 Miami GP winner’s first playthrough of the game. After reviewing, the Briton has one minor complaint from the title’s creators regarding his appearance.

Norris loaded in-game to find his driver avatar in the selection menu. He then remarked, “I find it weird looking at myself. It doesn’t have my mustache in, so maybe that’s something they’ll update.” Hilariously, his own team trolled the 24-year-old with a montage in the immediate aftermath of the comment.

Norris ran two race weekends on the game. He first jumped into his home Grand Prix at Silverstone. The McLaren racing ace was trying to get used to the game’s new handling and physics model but nevertheless stuck his MCL38 on the pole despite locking up multiple times during the FP session.

He then tested the wet-weather physics with a session at the iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit. The race didn’t start as planned, with wing damage, as Norris ran into the back of Hamilton’s virtual W15. However, he ended the race in P5 after a last-corner spin with his best mate, Carlos Sainz.

What does Lando Norris make of the latest F1 video game?

The EA Sports F1 series is an annual franchise that allows fans to live their dream of becoming an F1 driver with an in-depth career model and accurate racing mechanics. This year, the publishers have teased an all-new career mode, updated physics and handling, and updated tracks.

Norris’ first run on the game was a decent outing for F124. At the end of the video, the Briton revealed that he had enjoyed playing the game and thanked EA Sports for sorting the deal out. He also reminded the fans that the game was released on 31st May – with the Champions Edition allowing players three days of early access with other bonuses.

The F1 Simcade series has caught on massively in recent years. With EA Sports becoming the publisher, the game has had a massive facelift in terms of presentation. The gameplay has still been enjoyable, but fans have been asking for a revamp since the launch of F1 2021.

These games have also given rise to F1 Esports, with the likes of Jarno Opmeer, Thomas Ronhaar, and Lukas Blakely becoming household names in the Esports industry.