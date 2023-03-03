F1 Twitter Unleashes It’s Wrath on Lando Norris for Belittling Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 Win With McLaren

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton both started their journey in F1 with McLaren. However, both Lando and Hamilton’s careers went in different trajectories from their first season itself.

Lewis joined alongside Fernando Alonso in 2007 and was an immediate star. He secured a podium on his debut, a pole and win in his 6th race and almost won the title in his rookie season. He would win his first championship with McLaren in 2008 after defeating Ferrari’s Felipe Massa.

Lando on the other hand hasn’t enjoyed much success. He is starting his 5th season with McLaren in 2023 but has only claimed 1 pole position and 6 podiums in 82 races he has started so far.

“Phone me in nine years, we’ll sort something out then…” 📞 The rest, as they say, is history.⁰⁰🐐 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/BiYW09iQgE — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 2, 2022

But the 23-year-old believes he has done as good a job as Lewis could do had he been in the current McLaren car. And the statement has generated backlash from Lewis fans.

Lando Norris claims Hamilton’s lucky to be in a winning car

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton raced in two different eras. During Hamilton’s time, McLaren was a formidable team and a frontrunner for titles and wins. But since then McLaren’s form has dipped and the Woking-based team are midfield contender.

Lando is a generational talent indeed. And thus, Former F1 champion Jenson Button ridiculed the driver’s choice to remain with McLaren instead of moving to a championship-winning team like Red Bull or Mercedes.

Lando refuted the former F1 driver’s statement saying it is entirely his choice to stay with McLaren. And also highlighted the fact that the best drivers don’t always land up with the best cars with an example.

2019 -> 2023 lando’s 5th year in f1🔥 pic.twitter.com/n1UzU7PMRV — comfort lando (@safeforlando) February 19, 2023

Lando stated, “In Formula One, you can be the best driver in the world and not have the best car. And you are not at fault for that.”

He added, “When Lewis joined McLaren, the team was winning championships and races. He would not have been the driver he is today or have achieved what he has if he had joined McLaren now.”

Norris claims he enjoys the company he has at McLaren. But by comparing himself with the 7-time World Champion, Norris has received a lot of flak from fans on social media.

Lando Norris faces the heat of Hamilton’s fans

One thing every other driver has experienced is the fury of Hamilton’s fans. If the Mercedes driver has been named by any driver or team, then his army of fans unleashes their wrath with no mercy. Lando Norris has been witnessing this since his statement.

Lewis fans claimed Lando to be “entitled” and have compared him with Fernando Alonso, whom Lewis had a toxic partnership with.

Lando has bitter grapes. Lando lacks introspection. Lando is a whiny child who lashes out whenever his results don’t match his ego. Rot in Mclaren for your lengthy contract and I hope Piastri edges a win before you ever do mate. — Sheriri (@44hamsupremacy) March 3, 2023

why does lando think he’s qualified to talk about winning pic.twitter.com/SuCW2HRUXr — cess (@VARMILT0N) March 2, 2023

The Alonsofication of Lando Norris has begun. Lewis Hamilton would have won Sochi and Monza 21 in the McLaren btw. pic.twitter.com/m9KAVD3RF3 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 3, 2023

The fans criticised the Briton’s inability to win the 2021 Russian GP, which Norris led from the start. Norris refused to pit for wets when the rain came in the penultimate lap. Norris lost control and spun gifting the lead to Lewis.

Lewis Hamilton’s first 10 races in his career is more successful than Norris’s entire career pic.twitter.com/dZ6VXX2z9v — #ExperimentlessW14 (@seenseener44) March 3, 2023

Hamilton has achieved more in 6 races at McLaren than Norris has in 6 years. He should be the last to talk about anything. — Farinho (@Farinho_10) March 3, 2023

Norris please realize that you are NOT that guy bro Lewis was beating reigning champion Alonso in his rookie season while you got pieces by Sainz you are not comparable in the SLIGHTEST pic.twitter.com/LXkQLBefON — kd🚀(104 loading) (@pireili) March 2, 2023

Norris shit talks Hamilton for driving for a top team immediately yet he had the opportunity to partner Verstappen at Red Bull for 2022 yet chose to dawdle in the midfield pic.twitter.com/jHmXAULdxs — #ExperimentlessW14 (@seenseener44) March 3, 2023

Lando might be an extremely talented driver with the potential to be Future World Champion. But hopefully, he won’t be triggering Lewis fans anytime soon.

