F1 Twitter Unleashes It’s Wrath on Lando Norris for Belittling Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 Win With McLaren

Tejas Venkatesh
|Published 03/03/2023

Credits – Twitter

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton both started their journey in F1 with McLaren. However, both Lando and Hamilton’s careers went in different trajectories from their first season itself.

Lewis joined alongside Fernando Alonso in 2007 and was an immediate star. He secured a podium on his debut, a pole and win in his 6th race and almost won the title in his rookie season. He would win his first championship with McLaren in 2008 after defeating Ferrari’s Felipe Massa.

Lando on the other hand hasn’t enjoyed much success. He is starting his 5th season with McLaren in 2023 but has only claimed 1 pole position and 6 podiums in 82 races he has started so far.

 

But the 23-year-old believes he has done as good a job as Lewis could do had he been in the current McLaren car. And the statement has generated backlash from Lewis fans.

Lando Norris claims Hamilton’s lucky to be in a winning car

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton raced in two different eras. During Hamilton’s time, McLaren was a formidable team and a frontrunner for titles and wins. But since then McLaren’s form has dipped and the Woking-based team are midfield contender.

Lando is a generational talent indeed. And thus, Former F1 champion Jenson Button ridiculed the driver’s choice to remain with McLaren instead of moving to a championship-winning team like Red Bull or Mercedes.

Lando refuted the former F1 driver’s statement saying it is entirely his choice to stay with McLaren. And also highlighted the fact that the best drivers don’t always land up with the best cars with an example.

 

Lando stated, “In Formula One, you can be the best driver in the world and not have the best car. And you are not at fault for that.”

He added, “When Lewis joined McLaren, the team was winning championships and races. He would not have been the driver he is today or have achieved what he has if he had joined McLaren now.”

Norris claims he enjoys the company he has at McLaren. But by comparing himself with the 7-time World Champion, Norris has received a lot of flak from fans on social media.

Lando Norris faces the heat of Hamilton’s fans

One thing every other driver has experienced is the fury of Hamilton’s fans. If the Mercedes driver has been named by any driver or team, then his army of fans unleashes their wrath with no mercy. Lando Norris has been witnessing this since his statement.

Lewis fans claimed Lando to be “entitled” and have compared him with Fernando Alonso, whom Lewis had a toxic partnership with.

 

 

 

The fans criticised the Briton’s inability to win the 2021 Russian GP, which Norris led from the start. Norris refused to pit for wets when the rain came in the penultimate lap. Norris lost control and spun gifting the lead to Lewis.

 

 

 

 

Lando might be an extremely talented driver with the potential to be Future World Champion. But hopefully, he won’t be triggering Lewis fans anytime soon.

