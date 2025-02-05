“My Daughter Would Love Us to Sign Charles Leclerc”: Christian Horner on ‘Best Looking Driver’ on the Grid

Charles Leclerc is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the grid, but his massive fan following is also due to his looks. Being a fierce competitor on the track and a dashing model for high-profile brands like Armani and Ferrari only adds to his appeal.

Christian Horner himself agrees. Although not one to gossip about looks and other non-F1 factors, Horner took Leclerc‘s name when asked about the best-looking driver on the grid.

Content Creator Bella James came across Horner at the 2025 Autosports Awards, where she asked him this question. The Red Bull team principal’s response was one that a huge section of the current F1 fanbase would relate to.

“Look, my daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc,” Horner said. Even Bella agreed instantly.

Horner, however, added a diplomatic footnote to his initial response, insisting that all F1 drivers “had their charm“. But, of course, those who admire Leclerc’s looks—Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, for instance—would likely disagree.

A rather honest answer by Horner, which came after what was a difficult spot James put him in. The reason? An old, somewhat controversial comment made by the 51-year-old.

Horner reminded of his past comments

After meeting Horner, the first question James asked him was related to something he claimed a few years ago. Horner felt that more and more young girls were getting into F1 because of how the drivers looked. Some deemed it true, but most felt it was sexist.

When James brought it up, Horner looked slightly bewildered and was left speechless for a second. Then, she made it more awkward by asking Horner “did you ever consider that it is because of the team principals?”

And as if the moment couldn’t get any worse for Horner, James asked what he felt about his archnemesis Toto Wolff’s look. Judging by her reaction, she found Wolff extremely attractive.

Horner, of course, didn’t agree,and after stuttering for a few seconds, simply claimed that he was not a member of the Mercedes Team Principal’s fan club. Safe to say that James owned this interaction with the Red Bull team principal.