Will IndyCar’s Oval Layout Success Bring About Changes to F1 Circuits in Future?

F1 is often considered to be the pinnacle of motorsport. It is assumed that almost every single young racer, who dreams of making it big in this particular field, dreams of F1. However, there are certain things about the sport that are holding it back.

F1 is arguably the most popular form of motorsport in the world but has failed to become the most famous form of racing in America, and NASCAR and IndyCar are huge reasons behind that. The biggest complaint fans have about F1, is the lack of overtaking. Even when races are exciting and full of memorable incidents, the number of overtakes made is much lesser than we see in other racing ventures.

As Joe Ellis from GP Fans pointed out, the Australian GP saw only 29 on-track overtakes. This was in spite of the fact that last weekend’s outing in Albert Park was the most exciting one of the season so far. On the other hand, IndyCar’s second race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, saw 1070 overtakes!

Will F1 use an ‘oval layout’ for future races?

F1 has always refrained from using an oval layout because of its apparent easy navigation. Drivers only have to turn left for a large amount of time, with the fastest car winning the race in the end. According to the organizers, this isn’t appealing to the vast majority of viewers.

IndyCar’s success in the oval layout on the other hand, could prove F1 wrong. Watching hundreds of overtakes take place in one race is an appealing thought for any F1 fan. In fact, a change from the otherwise twisty and turvy (and often narrow) layouts of Formula 1 circuits, could prove to be fruitful from a viewers point of view.

F1 fans would also require some time to get used to the notion of ‘drivers just turning left’ for two hours.’ Figures like Romain Grosjean, however- who was a driver in F1 before moving to IndyCar – insist that driving in an oval layout for an extended period of time, is just as – if not more – difficult.

Has Formula 1 raced in oval circuits before?

In the past, F1 has visited some of the most famous tracks in America. However, they have never raced in a fully oval track. Even when the sport went to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the famous Indianapolis 500 race takes place, they did not use a fully oval layout.

In 2020, however, the outer layout of the Bahrain International Circuit was used to host the Sakhir Grand Prix. While not fully oval, the layout did resemble the shape to some extent, with drivers mainly having to focus on turning right for over two hours.