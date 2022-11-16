F1 Yas Marina Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race?
Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published Nov 16, 2022
F1 will head into the final race of the season this weekend at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
While both the constructors’ and the drivers’ championships have already been claimed by the Red Bull F1 team and Max Verstappen, the battle for P2 is still on.
A tense title battle was decided at a dramatic final race in 2016 ⚔️
And it was @NicoRosberg who held his nerve to race to world championship gold 🏆#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/s6f4KNWRso
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2022
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was fighting for the title against Verstappen in the early stages of the season is now fighting for a P2 finish in the standings against the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez.
When and where to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
F1 live-action in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to be held between 18 November to 20 November. Here’s how you can catch the event in different time zones:
2022 ABU DHABI GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|Sky Sports F1
|11:00
|Friday
|FP2
|Sky Sports F1
|14:00
|Saturday
|FP3
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|Sky Sports F1
|15:30
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|Sky Sports F1
|14:00
2022 ABU DHABI GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|Sky Sports F1
|05:00
|Friday
|FP2
|Sky Sports F1
|08:00
|Saturday
|FP3
|Sky Sports F1
|05:30
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|Sky Sports F1
|09:30
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|Sky Sports F1
|08:00
2022 ABU DHABI GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|Sky Sports F1
|20:00
|Friday
|FP2
|Sky Sports F1
|23:00
|Saturday
|FP3
|Sky Sports F1
|20:30
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|Sky Sports F1
|00:00
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|Sky Sports F1
|23:00
Tight battle for the constructors’ runner-up
Similarly, in the constructors’ standings after failing to continue their dominance in the sport, Mercedes is now battling with Ferrari for P2.
At the beginning of the season, the Brackley-based team did not step in the right direction and suffered a lot in terms of points while Ferrari looked really strong.
But thanks to the Italian camp’s reliability and strategy errors and the W13 upgrades over the season, the Mercedes has now closed the gap with the Scuderia. There is only a 19 points difference between the two teams in the constructors’ standings.
Ferrari currently stands at P2 with 524 points while Mercedes stands at P3 with 505 points in its bag.
