F1 Yas Marina Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race?

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published Nov 16, 2022

Credits: Twitter

F1 will head into the final race of the season this weekend at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

While both the constructors’ and the drivers’ championships have already been claimed by the Red Bull F1 team and Max Verstappen, the battle for P2 is still on.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was fighting for the title against Verstappen in the early stages of the season is now fighting for a P2 finish in the standings against the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez.

When and where to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

F1 live-action in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to be held between 18 November to 20 November. Here’s how you can catch the event in different time zones:

2022 ABU DHABI GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Sky Sports F111:00
FridayFP2Sky Sports F114:00
SaturdayFP3Sky Sports F111:30
SaturdayQualifyingSky Sports F115:30
SundayGrand PrixSky Sports F114:00

2022 ABU DHABI GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Sky Sports F105:00
FridayFP2Sky Sports F108:00
SaturdayFP3Sky Sports F105:30
SaturdayQualifyingSky Sports F109:30
SundayGrand PrixSky Sports F108:00

2022 ABU DHABI GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Sky Sports F120:00
FridayFP2Sky Sports F123:00
SaturdayFP3Sky Sports F120:30
SaturdayQualifyingSky Sports F100:00
SundayGrand PrixSky Sports F123:00

Tight battle for the constructors’ runner-up

Similarly, in the constructors’ standings after failing to continue their dominance in the sport, Mercedes is now battling with Ferrari for P2.

At the beginning of the season, the Brackley-based team did not step in the right direction and suffered a lot in terms of points while Ferrari looked really strong.

But thanks to the Italian camp’s reliability and strategy errors and the W13 upgrades over the season, the Mercedes has now closed the gap with the Scuderia. There is only a 19 points difference between the two teams in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari currently stands at P2 with 524 points while Mercedes stands at P3 with 505 points in its bag.

