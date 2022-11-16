F1 Yas Marina Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race?

F1 will head into the final race of the season this weekend at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

While both the constructors’ and the drivers’ championships have already been claimed by the Red Bull F1 team and Max Verstappen, the battle for P2 is still on.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was fighting for the title against Verstappen in the early stages of the season is now fighting for a P2 finish in the standings against the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez.

When and where to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

F1 live-action in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to be held between 18 November to 20 November. Here’s how you can catch the event in different time zones:

2022 ABU DHABI GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 11:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 14:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 11:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 15:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 14:00

2022 ABU DHABI GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 05:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 08:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 05:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 09:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 08:00

2022 ABU DHABI GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 20:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 23:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 20:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 00:00 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 23:00

Tight battle for the constructors’ runner-up

Similarly, in the constructors’ standings after failing to continue their dominance in the sport, Mercedes is now battling with Ferrari for P2.

At the beginning of the season, the Brackley-based team did not step in the right direction and suffered a lot in terms of points while Ferrari looked really strong.

But thanks to the Italian camp’s reliability and strategy errors and the W13 upgrades over the season, the Mercedes has now closed the gap with the Scuderia. There is only a 19 points difference between the two teams in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari currently stands at P2 with 524 points while Mercedes stands at P3 with 505 points in its bag.

