Abu Dhabi GP 2022: How is the weather at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of F1 season finale?

The 2022 Abu Dhabi GP will be emotional for F1 fans. Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will suit up for a race weekend one final time, and F1 will surely miss the presence of one of its most popular drivers. On top of that, it will also be the final race (for the time being) for one of the fan favorites, Daniel Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen has already secured the 2022 Drivers’ Championship Title and Ferrari has the Constructors’ Title in their bag. However, the battle for P2 heated up after an intense end to the Sao Paolo GP last week. Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc head into the finale level on points. In the team’s standings, Mercedes will hope for a repeat of their Brazil heroics to snatch P2 away from Ferrari on Sunday.

The race on Sunday promises to be exciting, especially if Ferrari, Red Bull, as well as Mercedes, can get into the fight for the win. Fans can also rest easy knowing that there shouldn’t be any interruptions weather-wise at Yas Island over the weekend.

Also read: Who is Sophie Kumpen? Max Verstappen’s mother; a former racing driver

2022 Abu Dhabi GP weather forecast:

The weather has usually not been a problem for F1 fans in Abu Dhabi. Rain has not been a deciding factor in Yas Island since it hosted its first race in 2009 with it being in the middle of the desert. The drivers are in for a hot and humid evening under the lights as they take to the track one final time in 2022.

F1’s website provided an insight into what fans can expect weather-wise at the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

FRIDAY, November 11th: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Expected to be sunny in the afternoon followed by a clear evening

Maximum Temperature- 32 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 21 Celsius

Chance of rain- 0%

SATURDAY, November 12th: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions-Expected to be sunny in the afternoon followed by a clear evening

Maximum Temperature- 32 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 21 Celsius

Chance of rain- 0%

SUNDAY, November 13th: Race Day

Conditions-Expected to be sunny in the afternoon followed by a clear evening

Maximum Temperature- 31 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 21 Celsius

Chance of rain- 0%

Also read: “That crash in 2018 was not a high point” – Sebastian Vettel names the lowest moment of his Ferrari career