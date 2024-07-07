Famous English Soccer Club Showcases Their Support For Max Verstappen Ahead of the British GP

The 2024 British Grand Prix is likely to be an exciting race for British fans as three British drivers start in the top three. George Russell will start from pole, with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton just behind him. Meanwhile, Lando Norris will start in third, behind the Mercedes duo. Although three Britons start in the top three, an English soccer club has showcased their support for Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Four Leeds United players have taken the trip to Silverstone to support Verstappen. As seen in the image below, Daniel James, Georginio Rutter, Ethan Ampadu, and Glen Kamara are all holding Verstappen’s Red Bull t-shirt in their hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull UK (@redbulluk)

The Leeds United players then gifted Verstappen a t-shirt of the club with the Dutchman’s name and his car number one on the back. The soccer stars then also enjoyed Red Bull’s hospitality in Silverstone and posed for some pictures with Verstappen’s RB20.

Although it may seem surprising for Leeds United to support Verstappen when three British drivers are starting in the top three for the British GP, there is a good reason why they are supporting him. Red Bull bought a minority stake in Leeds United earlier this year.

And it is not just Verstappen who has a strong interest in soccer. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also has an avid interest in the sport. The two showcased the same by discussing what tactics would they opt for if the F1 drivers formed a team.

Verstappen and Perez discussed their best soccer XI of F1 drivers

In a video for Red Bull, Verstappen and Perez were tasked to decide which F1 drivers would form the best soccer team. The two began by deciding upon what formation they wanted to choose and ended up selecting 4-3-3.

Verstappen began his team selection by choosing Russell as the coach. They then decided to choose Perez (striker), Verstappen (left winger), and Carlos Sainz (right winger) as the front three.

In the midfield, they chose Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. Meanwhile, for their defense, they selected Lando Norris (left-back), Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg (center-backs), and Yuki Tsunoda (right-back).

Last but not least, they gave the duties of goalkeeper to Kevin Magnussen. Since they put so much thought into their team, it just showcases their love for soccer.