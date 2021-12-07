“New engine for Ferrari?”: Mattia Binotto’s old comments indicate adding excitement for the Italian giants ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi

A few months ago, Mattia Binotto said that Ferrari would be showing their 2022 engine might at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The final race of the 2021 season is just a week away. It promises a lot as title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go into the finale, level on points.

Meanwhile, Ferrari takes a comfortable 3rd place lead over McLaren ahead of lights out in Abu Dhabi. The Italian team had a very strong second half of the season. They took 3rd place from McLaren at the Mexican GP and haven’t looked back since.

Recently, comments made by their team principal Binotto have resurfaced as we approach the final showdown. After the Turkish GP in October, the Ferrari boss said that they would ‘turn up their’ engines for the last round.

The new engine they are expected to run is a preview of what to expect from the Maranello based team, power-wise, in 2022.

Ferrari boss trusts Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to get the best of the new engines

After the race in Istanbul three months ago, Binotto praised both his drivers for being consistent with their performances. He then went ahead to say that he expects both drivers to use their new power units perfectly well at the season finale.

“We know we can count on two Power Units with both the riders and we want to exploit them in the season finale,” said Binotto.

The Italian team chief then added that the entire team has really high expectations from their 2022 engine. With the new component, they aim to challenge for wins and podiums from next year onwards.

“With the new Power Unit, however, we are ahead of the others and we can always try with the podium. We must consolidate these factors between now and the end of the World Championship.”

“We are working to complete the championship work. We are working one step at a time, there is no magic wand. We cannot leave this race satisfied, we must always improve,” he concluded.

