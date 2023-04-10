Fans Drool as Charles Leclerc’s Ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine Shows Love for “Red Cars” in NYC

Charles Leclerc broke up with his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Sine last year in December. The news of their split left many fans sad and shocked as the duo had been together since the end of 2019.

Announcing their breakup, Leclerc said, “We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me.” But ever since their breakup, the duo has not been spotted together. Instead, Sine has recently taken a trip to ‘the Big Apple’ aka New York City while Leclerc has been reportedly spotted with some Italian woman who he is rumored to be dating.

Anyways, Sine has not refrained from showcasing her love for cars and Formula 1. In her latest Instagram post, the Monacan woman shared the picture of a red car on a street in New York and captioned it ‘Red cars in NYC’ with a heart emoji.

Fans drool over Charlotte Sine’s love for red

The red in Formula 1 is symbolic of the Ferrari F1 team. Sine is said to be a supporter of the Scuderia and was often seen on the paddock cheering for her boyfriend. Sine was also quite popular among the fans as she would always interact with them.

So even after her breakup when Sine shared the picture of the red car(MG MGA), the fans could not help but drool over Sine’s love for red cars. In the comments section of the post, the fans said that ‘loving him[Leclerc] was red.