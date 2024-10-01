Felipe Massa Admits It’s ‘Very Expensive’ to Challenge Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 F1 Title

In March 2024, Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit against F1, the FIA, and ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone regarding the outcome of the 2008 F1 season which was won by Lewis Hamilton — the Briton’s first F1 title. Though fighting for ‘justice’, the Brazilian has admitted that it is a financial burden and hopes it concludes soon.

“I never thought I was going to be part of such a thing in my life. It’s not easy. It’s also very expensive, a lot of money, so I really hope things finish soon. But we’ve been waiting so long now for justice, we have to hope the truth comes out and there will be justice,” Massa said.

Massa filed the case after learning that the FIA did not do its job during the infamous ‘Crashgate‘ scandal. Had the governing body taken the necessary steps at the time, Massa wouldn’t have lost the title by a point to Hamilton.

Ecclestone leaked information about the FIA not doing its job last year. The ex-F1 supremo claimed that he, then race-director Charlie Whiting, and then FIA President Max Mosley were aware of the ‘Crashgate’ scandal but decided to stay quiet to protect the sport.

The Brazil-based law firm representing Massa filed the case in London’s High Court, seeking not just a declaration but also compensation for Massa for not being acknowledged as an F1 Champion for the past 16 years.

“It was not fair what happened:” Massa

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Racingnews365, Massa said that the case has been going on for four to five months and hopes for justice. The Brazilian feels betrayed by the sport and has also revealed that the team that he has put together also believes that “it was not fair what happened.”

Massa does not know when the case will end but hopes for the right outcome. Furthermore, if he wins the case, Hamilton would be stripped of his first F1 title and would become a six-time world champion.