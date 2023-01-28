Nico Rosberg Once Had To Remind a Journalist That He is F1 World Champion

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Rosberg is a household name for F1 fans. Besides recognizing him as the former world champion, many consider him the only man to defeat Lewis Hamilton for the championship in the same car.

Therefore, many believe he is among the best race drivers of his generation. According to him, if he hadn’t retired right after his championship-winning season, Mercedes was ready to give him a contract worth $100 million.

Above everything, nobody can forget how good his competition was with Hamilton. The two brought each other to their edges and had repeated collisions and disagreements, which only reflected on the track, and made fans look ahead to the following races.

Nico Rosberg’s 10 greatest ever performances in F1 🧵 pic.twitter.com/h0YLVJsNK9 — Tonto (@kamui_supremacy) January 28, 2023

Nico Rosberg once had to remind he is an F1 star

It’s been a while since Rosberg retired. But he makes several appearances during the season with his broadcast gigs with Skysports. Therefore, it must be strange for him if, in Europe, at least nobody recognizes him.

But that happened once when he had to remind his biggest achievement. Once, he had to go through the trouble of introducing himself to a journalist who failed to recognize him.

“Your name for the tape please,” said a journalist to Rosberg while speaking to him. “Nico Rosberg, Formula 1 champion,” Rosberg retorts. The reporter immediately took the guilt and said she thought she recognized him.

The Youtuber Rosberg

Like any F1 driver or athlete, Rosberg gave away all his teenage life and early 20s to get to the top of his sport. After leaving F1, he still chose to be around it.

One of the things he started soon after his career was his YouTube channel. The German race driver has so far been successful in it owing to the F1 fans, who still like to have an insight into his life after retirement.

He often releases his Vlogs, giving a peek into his luxurious life. Meanwhile, he has also started doing sim race tutorials on all the F1 tracks and gives his feedback on them regularly.

He recently posted a series of videos on his recently bought Rimac Nevera. The luxurious hypercar is one of the 150 units going to be available across the world, and he was the first recipient.

