Fernando Alonso Claims Sebastian Vettel May Not Have Been Able to Benefit From Aston Martin’s Improved Pace

November 17, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin during press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates – ZUMAz156 20221117_spo_z156_261 Copyright: xBeataxZawrzelx

The biggest surprise in the F1 2023 season so far has arguably been the astounding pace of Aston Martin. After finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championships in both 2021 and 2022, the British outfit finds themselves in joint second alongside Mercedes on 38 points.

Most of Aston Martin’s impressive run has come thanks to Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who joined the team this season, clinched back-to-back podiums in the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He finished only behind the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez on both occasions.

After delivering impressive performances with his new team, Alonso has seemingly taken a dig at four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Aston Martin in 2021 and 2022. Alonso has raised doubts about whether Vettel could have achieved the success he has with Aston Martin.

‘You never know…’: Alonso aims sly dig at Sebastian Vettel

After qualifying fourth for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, Fernando Alonso was asked if Sebastian Vettel retired too soon, considering Aston Martin’s staggering improvement this year. In reply, Alonso said (as quoted by planetf1.com), “I don’t know if he could have made the Aston Martin that fast, so you never know”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

It is interesting to see Alonso having made these remarks despite Vettel being one of the greatest drivers of all time. With 53 F1 wins, the German has clinched the third-highest number of victories in the sport, only behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

And not just that, as Vettel has also won four championships (2010-13). Interestingly, he defeated Alonso for the title in two of these seasons (2010 and 2012).

Fernando Alonso kickstarts the 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion

After making several questionable moves during his illustrious F1 career, Alonso finally seems to have gotten his move to Aston Martin spot-on. While it seems unlikely that Aston Martin would be able to give him a title-winning car this season, the Spaniard yet seems to have made the best decision from the choices he had.

Following the opening two campaign races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Alonso currently finds himself third in the championship with 30 points. He is only behind the two Red Bulls of reigning champion Max Verstappen (44) and Sergio Perez (43).

After delivering brilliant results for Aston Martin so far in the season, Fernando Alonso carried on his form in Australia. The 41-year-old qualified an outstanding fourth for the main race by registering a lap time that was only slower than Verstappen and the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.