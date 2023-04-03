Fernando Alonso Explores ‘Different Type of Affection’ Post Breakup With Long-Time Girlfriend

Fernando Alonso has undoubtedly unlocked a new era in his career with his resurgence with Aston Martin. standing on the podium in every race so far, Alonso has turned a new chapter of greatness. However, while doing so, the champion has painfully closed a chapter of his life.

The 43-year driver has shared some adorable moments with his Austrian F1 journalist girlfriend Andrea Schlager. now, they remain a thing of the past as the driver announces his breakup with the journalist.

Fernando Alonso pens heartbreaking news

In a recent Instagram post, Alonso updates his fans on his relationship with some bad news. Cutting ties with Schlager, Alonso revealed that the year-long relationship had met its end. The post read, “We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple has ended. We have been lucky enough to have spent a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.”

Se confirma la ruptura de Fernando Alonso y la periodista Andrea Schlager con este post en Instagram. 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/5keZrrF1vb — Señor de los Medios 🕵️‍♂️ (@MedF1osTV) April 2, 2023

The message explained that the couple’s projects off the track will continue, as their relationship takes on a new form. “We have continued working on and off track on various projects together, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

Thanking fans for their support, the couple signed off on the joint statement. While the details of their breakup remain private, the duo will be missed on the grid.

The driver and the reporter crossed paths in 2022, and have been dating for the past year. They have left fans googly-eyed with their cute on-screen interactions and adorable social media posts.

Alonso leaves his ex-girlfriend impressed

Months before their breakup, Schlager had gone on the record to share her feelings about Alonso’s newfound success. Explaining the Spaniard’s dedication and hard work before the season, she was a proud girlfriend.

“The whole winter consisted of gym, tennis, skiing. It was impressive how he went full throttle.” In an interview, she also delved into Alonso’s future- what his plans for glory are at Aston Martin. According to her, Alonso’s time in green will continue for two years, after which, it will finally be time to hang up the helmet.

It’s clear to see Alonso compartmentalize his life, as, despite his trying personal matters, the driver continued to enjoy the champagne showers at Albert Park. As the focus switches to acing the 2023 season, the driver stands third in the championship, with all to play for.