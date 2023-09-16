Fernando Alonso Flaunts His $190 Gift From Alex Albon to Appreciate the Latter’s New Venture

Fernando Alonso has posted a story on his Instagram account, showing off his new shoes that he received from Williams’ Instagram. The shoes are part of Albon’s new venture, a customized sneaker called Classic Marina. It is a $190 limited edition shoe that he launched in Singapore ahead of the Grand Prix.

Albon, who is racing for Williams this season, has become the talk of the paddock because of his new venture, which combines his passion for fashion and motorsport. He said he wanted to create something unique and personal for himself and his fans.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxKiErIvSO9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Thai-British driver added that he was inspired by the street culture and the diversity of Singapore.

Alex Albon launches new Merchandise Line; Fernando Alonso flaunts it

Alex Albon announced the launch of his new merchandise range, ‘Alex Albon Athletics’, in a tongue-in-cheek promotional video. In the video, Albon accompanies his “pet” around the boardroom table to discuss the launch of the new range. He’s been in Formula 1 for four years, complains that he still doesn’t have his own merchandise, and asks his team what they came up with.

The team hits it up with several suggestions, including items with Albon fish faces and hairy shoes. Albon jokes that he captures the very sketch in which he eventually appears. The video ends with the news that ‘Alex Albon Athletics’ will be available soon, with the Singapore collection available for purchase.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alex_albon/status/1700875364828864622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The launch of ‘Alex Albon Athletics’ is a sign of Albon’s growing popularity in Formula 1. Williams have had an underwhelming season as a whole. Albon, however, has performed extremely well, especially in qualifying.

Alonso and Yuki receive Albon Shoes

Fernando Alonso received the shoes as a gift from Albon to celebrate the start of his new venture away from F1. In addition to Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda also received Alex Albon’s new sneaker collection. Both the drivers posted a video with the sneakers on their story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SominBhatt61243/status/1703027780383056121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alonso is a sneakerhead, although he doesn’t have his own shoe brand currently. In 2018, The Spaniard released a limited-edition sneaker collection with the brand. The collection consisted of two pairs of sneakers, both of which were inspired by Alonso’s racing career.

Albon’s new sneaker collection brand is being promoted very well. The brand has a strong social media presence. Interestingly, he’s not doing it alone. Lily Muni, his girlfriend, who is a professional golfer and an ambassador for Nike and WeChat, is actively promoting Albon’s sneakers.