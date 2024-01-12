Fernando Alonso May Be 42 Years Old, but His TikTok Game Is Unmatched Once Again With Latest Upload

Fernando Alonso made headlines in 2023 for a variety of reasons. Initially, his consistent podium finishes captured the fan’s attention, highlighting his enduring prowess at 42 years old. However, the narrative took an unexpected turn as Alonso showcased a different side of himself outside the track. The seasoned racer displayed his talents on the TikTok platform, offering fans an entertaining glimpse of his personality.

As the F1 season pauses for the winter break, Fernando Alonso has once again become a subject of online discussions. However, this time around, the buzz centers on his recent playful antics involving a microwave.

In a recent video that gained widespread attention, Alonso placed his phone inside a microwave, suggesting he intended to warm it up. Before placing his phone in the microwave, Alonso quirkily remarked, “Ready to go again.” Subsequently, fans on the internet have responded positively to this playful antics.

Certainly, Alonso’s prank has resonated with fans, and their varied responses indicate this. Apparently, when a fan named Megan inquired about Alonso’s activity, the Spanish driver cheekily replied, that he was “cooking.”

Additionally, fans accustomed to Alonso’s serious demeanor on the racetrack were astonished to see him display a playful side in the world of TikTok.

Fernando Alonso enjoying moments on TikTok

Fernando Alonso explored a range of activities on TikTok just for fun, taking part in dancing trends, transitions, and sharing Formula 1 videos. However, what he didn’t anticipate was receiving recognition and reward for his efforts in entertaining the audience. In a surprising turn of events, Alonso, who actively encouraged fans to vote for him, emerged victorious.

His achievement was celebrated at the 2023 Spanish TikTok Awards held during the annual gala in November. Despite facing strong competition from individuals like Carlos Alcaraz, Jordi Roca, and Laura Escanes, Alonso garnered the highest number of votes.

Fascinatingly, the viewership experienced a significant surge amid speculations about a potential romance between Alonso and Taylor Swift. Around that period, the 42-year-old driver shared a cryptic video that piqued the curiosity of fans. In the clip, Alonso was seen seated, playing Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”

Additionally, he shared another post stating he is ‘feeling 33,’ indirectly prompting fans to associate it with Swift. It was because the “Blank Space” singer at that time was 33 years old. It also may have been a hint towards his elusive 33rd F1 win.

However, the peak of Alonso’s TikTok antics was witnessed when he became involved in a verbal dispute with Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. After observing Alonso’s rapid growth on TikTok, Casillas issued a playful threat to the Spanish racing ace. In a video, Casillas humorously expressed anger towards Alonso and jokingly warned him not to outdo him on TikTok.

Nevertheless, despite being a devoted fan of Real Madrid and sharing a close connection with Casillas, Alonso didn’t hesitate to respond. In his own video, Alonso conveyed his message briefly in three words, “Papá está aquí,” which translates to “Daddy is here” in English.