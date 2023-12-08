Fernando Alonso Puts Pressure on Aston Martin to Repeat Historical 2023 F1 Season

After having a remarkable start to the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso now wants more. The season began with the Spaniard clinching five podiums after the first six races. However, with the team struggling in the second half of the campaign, Alonso hopes that Aston Martin can address their issues and have a better 2024 season.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Alonso said in a report published by The Racer, “The expectations were low so we exceeded the expectations this year. Maybe next year it will be the opposite and the expectations will be high, so we have some pressure on our shoulders.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1728802038429921611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Aston Martin surprised everyone at the start of 2023 as they emerged as the second-strongest team, only behind Red Bull. However, by the time the second half of the campaign began, they suffered a massive dip in performance due to various reasons.

At first, it was the FIA flexi-wing ban that hampered their performance. Soon after, Mike Krack made a revelation about the British team’s wrong trajectory in terms of development. Therefore, by the time the season concluded, Aston Martin only managed to finish P5 in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, Alonso and the rest of the team were happy with their performance as they had no such expectations this year. This does not mean that things are going to be similar in 2024 as Alonso wants more.

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to cope with rivals and develop further

From being the second-fastest team to being the fifth, the latter half of the season certainly did not make Fernando Alonso happy. At one point there were talks about the Spanish driver claiming his 33rd GP win, but then it got hard for him to finish in the top five, let alone the podium.

Therefore, the 42-year-old wants the team to acknowledge the pressure and develop accordingly as F1 is very much of a performance-oriented sport. “This is Formula 1, this is not a charity event, we have to have the pressure and have to deliver,” said the two-time world champion.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alo_oficial/status/1728860933525745832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite not fighting for the title this season, Alonso shockingly revealed that 2023 was his best campaign alongside the 2012 season. In both years, he failed to fight for the title but did outperform the capabilities of the car. Nevertheless, Alonso is still thankful to the team after finishing P4 in the Drivers’ Championship.