Fernando Alonso Quizzed About 33rd GP Win by Fanboy and World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz At 2023 Miami Open

Mar 26, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after winning a point against Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (not pictured) on day seven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Alonso has become the dark horse of the season. The tw0-time-world champion has claimed 2 consecutive podiums in Bahrain and Jeddah, where he recently achieved his 100th career podium.

The driver is by far the closest competitor against Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the championship. While the Spaniards’ performances indicate he could threaten the Red Bull driver’s duopoly and challenge for race wins.

Alonso’s fans are eagerly awaiting his first race win in 10 years. According to Tennis World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, only a matter of races until “El Padre” claims the chequered flag of his 33rd race wins.

Carlos Alcaraz Wants Fernando Alonso to win 33rd GP

Fernando Alonso was given a boost of motivation by fellow Spaniard and World Tennis No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz, an Alonso fan himself, dedicated his Round of 32 wins at the 2023 Miami Open to the former F1 champion.

Post winning his bout against American Tommy Paul in straight sets, Alcaraz left a cryptic note. The 2022 US Open winner wrote “33?” with a marker on the camera.

The note was for no one but the Aston Martin driver, who has been on a roll since the season began. Alonso has been chasing his 33rd race win, and this milestone looks possible with the current pace of the AMR23.

Encierren a este hombre !!!😂😂😂😂 Eres un fenómeno 💪💪! Vamos!!! https://t.co/m7I9scmVhx — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 28, 2023

Alonso replied to the 19-year-old tennis prodigy with a Tweet, “Lock up this man! You are phenomenal, come on!” Although fans eagerly await the 2x champion to achieve his long-awaited race win.

What was Fernando Alonso’s last race win?

Fernando Alonso celebrated his last F1 race win a decade ago. It came at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix as Alonso claimed his 32nd race win in front of thousands of passionate Spanish fans.

Alonso was racing for Ferrari at the time. He had qualified P5 behind the Mercedes of Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen, but the Spaniard made up for it on Sunday.

Within the first lap, he overtook Raikkonen and Hamilton, becoming P3. Ferrari devised a 4-stop strategy for the 2x champion. He undercut Vettel and charged past Rosberg to claim the lead with ease.

The king of Spain 👑 A royally good day for @alo_oficial back in 2013 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/auNIVuhPTp — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2021

Alonso won the race in front of a charged Circuit de Catalunya. He completed the podium along with Raikkonen and Vettel, who finished 2nd and 3rd. It was only his 2nd home GP win to date.

The Spaniard has been hunting for wins but has never received a competitive car since his Ferrari days. But with Aston Martin proving to be fast, there is a chance the 41-year-old would step again on the podium’s top step after a decade-long hiatus.