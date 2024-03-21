Fernando Alonso Skips Making Comment on Red Bull Rumors by Deciding the Deadline to His ‘Future Announcement’

With Max Verstappen possibly leaving Red Bull amidst the reported power struggle at Red Bull, Fernando Alonso is one of the names who have been linked with the current world champions for 2025. However, speaking about his future, the Spanish race driver claims that it won’t be before this summer when he actually decides what lies ahead.

Alonso is currently in the last year of his contract with Aston Martin. With the Silverstone-based team unable to improve its performance, rather witnessing a sharp decline compared to last year’s start, it would be hard for them to keep the Asturian’s services. But before that, Alonso wants to know how he feels within his current system before contemplating other prospects.

“I think the decision will be before the summer – he concluded – at the presentation of the car I said after a few races and now I see that at every GP you ask me the same questions. If I say ‘summer’ maybe I’ll have some races without questions. First I have to decide how I feel, then I will see what possibilities there are,” said Alonso as per Formula Passion.

In the first two races of the 2024 season, Alonso recorded a P9 and P5 respectively. On both occasions, it seemed like he overachieved with his car’s strengths. In comparison to Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren, the Lawrence Stroll-led side isn’t able to contest for the glorious three podium spots.

Moreover, considering Aston Martin hasn’t been able to solve the fundamental shortcomings of their ongoing concept, it’s unlikely that the Silverstone-based outfit would be making a drastic step. On the contrary, other teams with probable positive upgrades can widen the deficit to Aston Martin. Yet, Alonso remains optimistic about his side’s future.

Fernando Alonso likely to have interest from more teams than just Red Bull

Red Bull is one of the top sides that Fernando Alonso has never driven for despite having several dialogues with them previously. While it surely has not affected his career achievements, the Milton-Keynes side are still the favorites to win this year’s championship and are destined to remain in the same spot next year as well.

Considering 2025 could be Alonso’s last year, it would be a glorious way to retire. However, Verstappen leaving Red Bull is still not a convincing thought even though the flames of civil war are reaching the media’s shores.

But considering if Verstappen stays, there are others who want to have Alonso. Mercedes is one of the sides that could fancy signing the two-time world champion’s services. After Lewis Hamilton announced his 2025 departure to Ferrari, there is a vacuum to fill in Brackley.

Surely, Alonso is a very suitable replacement and could also reignite the brand value that Mercedes might lose with Hamilton’s departure. However, Silver Arrows’ boss Toto Wolff is also keeping an eye on Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The 18-year-old is the much-hyped academy driver, who is competing in F2 this year. If he proves he is ready to make the jump to F1 with Mercedes, then Alonso might have to look elsewhere or probably remain with Aston Martin.