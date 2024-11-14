mobile app bar

Ferrari Admits Costly Mistake: Frustration Brews After High-Stakes Decision

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 Team Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur waits before the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 20, 2024 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Despite being in a close fight for the Constructors’ championship with Red Bull and McLaren, Ferrari have admitted that a single decision they made mid-season has cost them an almost sure-shot chance at the title. Team principal, Fred Vasseur recently revealed a strategic developmental decision taken by the Scuderia that turned their season on its head.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vasseur explained that the team were convinced that the ‘flexi-wing’ concept will be banned by the FIA. Hence, they chose not to go down that developmental path. However, the FIA’s mandate to run them until the end of the season meant that Ferrari were the only team without it in their arsenal (until Austin).

We were convinced that it would be banned. In the end it was allowed anyway,” he said. The Frenchman further rued the consequences of this decision. In the cost-cap era, Vasseur believes that this goof-up cost them almost two months of development.

“It’s difficult, because you have to make choices within the cost ceiling. It means that when you are convinced that it will not be allowed, and you have to develop something, it will cost you time in the wind tunnel. But it was our decision,” he concluded.

Since the Spanish GP, Ferrari had trouble keeping up with the leading pack. Even though did turn around the deficit with upgrades after the summer break, their mid-season slump has forced them to compete for the title rather than command it.

Will Ferrari lose the Constructors’ title after this strategic mistake?

As things stand, 36 points separate Ferrari and McLaren in the battle for the Constructors’ title. McLaren were one of the teams employing the flexi-wing concept on the MCL38 and it proved crucial for them as they overtook the likes of Red Bull in the standings.

If Ferrari had been on the same page as the Woking-based team, the complexion of the championship could have been a completely different tone right now. This begs the question of whether the Scuderia has cost itself the title.

With three races to go, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a monumental task at hand. The last time Ferrari won the title was in 2008. Could Sainz leave Ferrari as the man who broke their 16-year-long title drought?

