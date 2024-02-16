Max Verstappen Gives Lewis Hamilton Good Vibes and Blessings for Ferrari Era

Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025 is set in stone. All the leading figures in the world of F1 had their say on the move, except for Max Verstappen. However, that, too, has changed after the Dutchman addressed the move during the car launch of the RB20. Per the updates provided on X by user Junaid JB#17, Verstappen claimed that if Hamilton was happy with the move, he should go for it.

He added he hops for the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership to find success but claimed it was too early to say anything.

“If he is happy with that move, then he should go, you know. So, I think it will look cool. And, of course, I hope for them that it’s going to be a success, but you don’t know yet.”

Verstappen revealed his initial reaction was that of shock and surprise. He further added that giving an honest assessment of the move was not possible, given he did not know what Ferrari promised Hamilton. The 26-year-old believes that if it was Hamilton’s goal to drive for Ferrari, he should certainly do so, given his achievements in F1.

With that, Verstappen is also wary of an “awkward” situation unraveling in Mercedes. The timing of the announcement compelled Verstappen to think about the dynamics during meetings throughout 2024. Nonetheless, he feels that Hamilton has built good relations with everyone in Mercedes, which will be enough to ensure things don’t go out of hand. Furthermore, he thinks that everyone at Mercedes will be professional enough to not let this affect their performance.

Sergio Perez and Christian Horner chime in on the Lewis Hamilton move

At the same event, Sergio Perez also shared his perspective on Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes. He said that the dynamics between the teams and the driver would be an “interesting watch from the outside.” Given that Hamilton has been a part of the Mercedes setup for over a decade, it is no surprise that he has a lot of information about them. As such, Perez feels that Mercedes wouldn’t be too excited at the prospect of the potential of information sharing.

Christian Horner also addressed the move as he recalled Hamilton’s past decisions. Citing his move from McLaren to Mercedes, Horner claimed that the 39-year-old was never shy of making bold decisions. He added that Hamilton will have given it a long thought before making the move, and the new partnership will be an exciting tie-up for F1 as a whole.

With Hamilton moving to Ferrari, there shall be an inevitable sharing of information. As things currently stand, Ferrari might have a distinct advantage over the Brackley-based team. It stems from the fact that they will house Mercedes’ best-ever driver and have access to their inside strategies.