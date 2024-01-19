Ferrari Contract Negotiations With Carlos Sainz Stall Because He Has a Big Ask

Despite standing as the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023, Carlos Sainz seems to be at crossroads with Ferrari in terms of signing a new deal. Contract negotiations between the two parties have been going on for a while. But they have yet to reach a satisfactory agreement, which is taking much longer than expected. While many people came up with various theories over the delay, Formu1a.uno reports disagreement over the length of the deal is what is causing the hindrance in putting pen to paper.

For Sainz, it is important to finalize the negotiations, which have been going on since the beginning of winter in 2023. He previously claimed he wants to head into the 2024 season with a clear mind. While most people assumed that Sainz would inevitably sign an extension with Ferrari, things seem to be complicated as of now.

Sainz is likely seeking a multi-year deal with Ferrari. The 29-year-old wants to step away from his past mistakes of agreeing to short-term contracts. It often added to the pressure on him to perform well to earn an extension. Meanwhile, Ferrari might be reluctant to offer a lengthy contract to the two-time race winner, given they are undergoing a rebuilding phase under Fred Vasseur.

While the lack of an official statement from either party might be a pressing concern for the fans, it does not ring the emergency bells at the Maranello-based camp. Both Sainz and Charles Leclerc are heading into their final year of contract with the Italian outfit. For the team, the priority is to stabilize their driver’s lineup as they look to get back to winning ways. But, is Carlos Sainz looking elsewhere in the mean-time?

Carlos Sainz in close contact with Audi

With Audi joining the F1 grid in 2026, the German car manufacturer has been in constant talks with Carlos Sainz for driving for the team. The Madrid-born driver is happy to drive under the Ferrari banner. However, his priorities lie with having a longer contract in F1.

That seems to be something the prancing horse isn’t offering. Hence, Sainz could have no other option but to look elsewhere for a long-term contract. Thankfully for him, Audi is reportedly interested in signing the Ferrari star in a multi-year deal.

Given the same, Sainz has been in constant touch with Audi’s Chief Executive, Andreas Seidl. While the Spaniard still sees Ferrari as his first-choice team on the grid, driving for Audi isn’t too bad of a backup plan for the 29-year-old.

Chances are, he could be using his contact with Audi as a means to leverage a new and lengthy contract with Ferrari. Sainz has won two races with his current employers and has also become a competitive performer against his teammate. This could be something Ferrari keeps in mind, before they get sure of letting him go.