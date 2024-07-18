Ferrari F1 Faced With Financial Roadblock They Can’t Afford

Starting the season on the front foot, Ferrari has drastically fallen off the pace. As the season approaches the mid-way point, the Italian outfit has fallen to fourth in the grid’s pecking order. The cause of their problems and other teams’ rapid growth has been the upgrades introduced throughout the season. However, now Ferrari is facing another obstacle in their race to the top.

Thanks to the tight budget cap, all teams on the grid work with a constrained budget. This limit on the spending has limited the number of upgrades a team can introduce during a season. With the 2024 season being heavily dependent on upgrades for unlocking performance, Ferrari has pushed itself into a corner.

Per a report by Formu1a.uno, the Italian outfit has already spent half of its yearly development budget. It wouldn’t have been a problem if Ferrari was on the right developmental path seeing an upward trajectory, but that’s not the case. Currently, the team back in Maranello is trying to rectify the changes which caused their downfall. This would make the previous upgrades redundant and they can’t get the money back.

| Ferrari have already spent 50% of their annual development budget. They cannot make any more mistakes with their upgrades. [@formu1a__uno] pic.twitter.com/Z42R7qZF6P — formularacers (@formularacers_) July 17, 2024

If they do get back to winning ways, this is a major setback for the future. Ferrari will need to continuously improve similar to the competition, which is where the budget constraints will hold them back. Regardless, the team is focusing on the present and trying to rectify the error.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur revealed the upgrade package for the Hungarian GP

Despite the setback in the developmental journey, Ferrari isn’t giving up. Frederic Vasseur revealed the one-week break after the triple header gave the team back in Maranello time to reflect on the data collected in the three races.

They were able to identify the Spanish GP upgrades worked as expected but had side effects. These side effects have been affecting their performances which now they will aim to rectify during the Hungarian GP with another set of upgrades.

As quoted by Formu1a.uno, he revealed, “We have worked hard in the company, and so in Budapest, we will bring an advanced version of the floor that we hope will give the drivers a car with which they can express themselves to the best of their ability. I am confident that the package we will have available at the Hungaroring will allow our team to be a protagonist.”

Ferrari : Frédéric Vasseur, explique dans un entretien exclusif avec #AMuS comment il a réussi à redresser la barre chez Ferrari, quels sont les problèmes actuels de la voiture et pourquoi il vaut la peine de prendre des risques. D’autres sujets sont également abordés. pic.twitter.com/REWeBhC4Sz — Scuderia Ferrari FRA (@FerrariF1FRA) July 17, 2024

The French boss is aware the battle for the win is down to the hundredth of a second. Even the smallest step in the right or the wrong direction could affect the output for the entire weekend. With this understanding, Vasseur believes the minute changes in the floor could put them right at the front.