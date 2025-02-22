Ferrari Insider Lauds Carlos Sainz for ‘Exemplary Work’ That Will Now Take Williams Forward

F1 75 LIVE AT THE O2 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Williams Racing FW47, portrait during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

The 2025 F1 season will see Carlos Sainz move to Williams after spending four years with Ferrari. For the #55 driver, this shift will come as a competitive and cultural shock at first, but the Spaniard is being touted to transform the Grove-based team into a championship contender soon.

Miguel Molina, who spearheads Ferrari’s Hypercar efforts in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), recently opened up about the 30-year-old’s time with their F1 project. He lauded his countryman and revealed that he expects great things from Sainz at Williams.

“He [Sainz] did a great job at Ferrari. It’s talked about here and everyone recognizes it. The work he has done has been exemplary. Williams is gonna take a step forward just by his arrival,” explained the 36-year-old as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sainz’s stints with his former teams have also led to them praising him for his work ethic and delivery of feedback. And every team that he has driven for has witnessed an uptick in performance.

After joining Ferrari in 2021, the Spaniard arrived in Maranello during a difficult time for the Scuderia. However, his last season with the team saw them fight for the Constructors’ championship, losing only by 14 points to eventual champions McLaren in the end.

Sainz already knows how to get Williams back to the top of F1

Sainz expects his assimilation within the Grove-based team to happen smoothly. And while he credits his time with McLaren for it, he has also carried over a game plan from the Woking-based team to ensure he prepares Williams to be a front-running team soon.

The #55 driver, who scored two podiums for McLaren between 2019 and 2020, is aware that his contributions to them led to the team winning their first Constructors’ title since 1998 last season. And he hopes to emulate the same with Williams.

“I remember when I left McLaren (after 2020), I really thought there were really good people there, and the team could be world champions in the future. McLaren ended up being world champions last year,” he said while revealing his reason for picking the Williams project.