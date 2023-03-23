“Ferrari Needs Lewis Hamilton” – Former F1 Manager Urges 7x Champion To Quit Mercedes To Win 8th Title

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the past couple of weeks, rumours have surfaced that Lewis Hamilton wants to leave Mercedes for Ferrari. The 7x world champion seems to be unhappy with his current team with their lack of performances so far.

Lewis endured a winless 2022 season. And the Mercedes W14 does not look promising of competing for race wins, let alone challenging Red Bull for the championship.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said the Briton has a better chance of winning his elusive 8th championship with another team. And the Austrian said the 38-year-old is free to leave the team if he wishes to do so.

Lewis Hamilton is the only F1 driver with over one hundred podiums that has never driven for Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/uV9juMWeGI — Formula God Facts (@FormulaGodFacts) March 21, 2023

Although the 7x champion has previously said he wishes to retire with Mercedes. But if the driver knows his car is no good, then the Briton might have to switch allegiance to a new team.

Lewis Hamilton should move to Ferrari if he wants to win says Jordan

Eddie Jordan claims Ferrari will be the perfect destination for Hamilton. The Former Jordan GP owner believes the Briton would finally make Ferrari a Championship winning team, ending their 17-year-long wait.

He said, “F1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari and Ferrari needs him. Lewis should look to go to another title-winning team, but the question is who is going to move aside.”

Realistically, Red Bull will never offer the 7x Champion a seat until Max Verstappen remains. And the driver won’t be looking to move to a McLaren or Aston Martin who cannot compete for the title every year. This leaves Ferrari his only aide.

Yikes 😳😅😆 How long before they consider changing something “for the good of the sport” of course 😉🙃#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/a1xmpIyU3k — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) March 19, 2023

The Briton is also running down his contract as he wishes to consider other options. Lewis has a contract with Mercedes until the 2023 season ends. And the two parties haven’t signed an extension yet.

Jordan added, “I don’t know Wolff’s point of view on the situation but I believe when he says he wants Hamilton to stay. But the Mercedes is not good enough for Hamilton.”

Will Leclerc make way for Hamilton?

It is speculated that Ferrari could offer Lewis Hamilton a seat for 2024. And could swap him with their protege Charles Leclerc. Eddie Jordan considers this to be a great deal for Mercedes.

Jordan shared, “Charles Leclerc is very much a Mercedes type of driver. To see Leclerc and George Russell fight it out would be great. That could be a deal in heaven.”

However, Leclerc has claimed rumours to be false. Despite having troubles with Ferrari in contending for the championship, the Monegasque wishes to win a title for his team.

“I just don’t feel connected to this car” Lewis Hamilton reflects on his qualifying session and says ‘he’ll give it everything’ on race day 👇 pic.twitter.com/SxHcTs7BMA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023

The Briton has previously stated that he will sign a new deal with Mercedes. And that he wishes to retire with the team. But it will be hard to say no to Ferrari when they knock on your doors.

Jordan claimed, “While I dream of him going to Ferrari, he has won titles with Mercedes so he might want to stay. Then again, all the great drivers would feel the pull of a great team like Ferrari.”

Hamilton was signed by Mercedes as a young driver and has spent 11 years with the team since joining in 2013. He has won 6 titles with the Silver Arrows and helped the team win 8 consecutive constructors championships.