Ferrari Plays Ultimate Chess With Rivals Over Secret Deal With Charles Leclerc

Despite a whole lot of frustration, Charles Leclerc decided to extend his contract at Ferrari beyond 2024. Their partnership has not yielded the desired glory in terms of wins and championships throughout the mega 5-year deal signed in 2020. Still, Leclerc and Ferrari wish to continue their partnership for “several seasons” beyond 2024. This ambiguity of the duration of the Monegasque’s contract is perhaps the Italian team trying to stay ahead of the curve in the paddock.

Call it keeping their cards close to the chest for gauging future moves like in chess, Ferrari doesn’t wish to lose Leclerc for sure. A talent like him is likely to get any sort of offer he wishes from Ferrari’s rivals.

Besides, Ferrari also signing Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year deal locks in their driver lineup for the next two seasons at least. This shows their futuristic long-term planning with stability as the focus. Certainly, the Prancing Horse needs that, given they wish to fight consistently at the front for the championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Frederic Vasseur also gave his thoughts on why they are keeping Leclerc’s contract duration under wraps. He said, “Charles’s contract is long. One strategy is not to communicate the duration detail so as not to reveal it to competitors. It could help them.”

Given how chaotic the 2025 driver market will be, with many drivers out of contract this season, it is good that Ferrari have sorted their lineup. Moreover, Leclerc could become a driver in demand if teams know about his contract expiration. That could leave the Italian team vulnerable to a seismic shock as Mercedes got about Hamilton.

Why is Charles Leclerc so keen to stay put at Ferrari?

While there is no official word on the duration, Charles Leclerc certainly has a long-term deal at Ferrari. With so many missed opportunities and blunders that frustrated him, why has the 26-year-old chosen to pen the extension at Maranello?

The answer is pretty simple – Leclerc wishes to become a champion with Ferrari only. On the realistic side, he did not have any strong prospective team to go to where he would be in a prime position to win. So, as he knows the Italian outfit is the best place he can be, it made sense to extend.

Knowing the team for five years, Leclerc has become the center of Ferrari’s F1 universe. While Hamilton coming on board may dilute his golden boy status, the Monegasque knows that the team will give him as much importance as the Briton.

The #16 driver believes that Ferrari can deliver a title-winning car sooner or later. Despite all the challenges with the failed 2022 title campaign and the extended struggles last season, Leclerc is seeing progress at Maranello. Under Fred Vasseur, things seem to be on the right trajectory.

So, at this stage, switching to any team may be impulsive and a borderline blunder for the 26-year-old. Leclerc stated about his extension, “But most of all, I believe in the project, and I believe we have the best chance in order to become the best car on the grid in the next years. So this is why I renewed with Ferrari.”