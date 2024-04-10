Ferrari Bestowed Their Drivers With $730,000 Worth Cars to Drive Around During the Japanese Grand Prix

At the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were treated to two exquisite pieces of modern automotive engineering by the Scuderia. Of course, the cars were Ferraris. But as revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman revealed, the #55 driver was handed the reigns to a Ferrari 296 GTB while Leclerc got the convertible ‘Spider’ – the 296 GTS.

Ferrari F1 drivers are more than just global superstars. They are ambassadors for a legendary brand. Naturally, the team are willing to hand over such exotic cars with a hefty price tag for their drivers to flaunt, in and out of the paddock.

Sainz’s bright yellow GTB was really a showstopper. And its appeal runs deeper than the iconic Ferrari aesthetic. As Illman explained, the 296 GTB was scored a perfect 10/10 by the legendary Top Gear.

Combined, the cars that Ferrari gave their drivers for the Japanese GP were the most expensive out of the entire paddock. The starting price on a 296 GTB is a staggering $350,000 in the United States. What’s more, if you want a convertible like Leclerc, get ready to cough up at least $30,000 for the base model.

Despite failing to win, Ferrari had a solid Japanese GP

The Japanese GP was a result to be proud of for Ferrari. After the Australian GP, many expected the Scuderia to win in Japan as well. However, Red Bull and Max Verstappen stole the show as Sainz wrapped up the final podium place and Leclerc made it a Ferrari 3-4.

Coming into the Grand Prix weekend, the team were not expecting to be battling Red Bull. The pace differential at Melbourne was down to the track characteristics, and Verstappen’s race pace during practice looked strong. It was only a lap 3 DNF that handed Sainz the opportunity to go for the win.

That being said, Ferrari isn’t without hope this season. As per reputed reports, the team are looking to bring in the first upgrade package of their season at the seventh race of the season – the Emilia Romagna GP.

Sainz has even dubbed these upgrades to be the ones that will unlock the real potential of the SF-24 and the #55 driver expects the upgraded 2024 challenger to substantially cut down the gap to the Bulls.