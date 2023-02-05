Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur Will ‘Fight Like Hell’ With Toto Wolff Despite Sharing a Close Friendship

After spending 4 seasons with Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari F1 team chose to change the boss of the team as it eyes the championship title.

Fred Vasseur took over the command of the Maranello squad in January and has been working with the team and drivers, understanding their way of work and bringing changes to the team.

Ferrari came close to winning their long-awaited title in the 2022 season but multiple strategic errors and reliability problems drove the prancing horse away.

Going ahead in the 2023 season, Ferrari is hoping to make a strong return to the paddock. But in order to achieve that the Italian giants will have to defeat Red Bull and Mercedes.

Although Vasseur has a strong relationship with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and therefore there have been questions about how will they remain, friends if they get involved in an intense battle.

Fred Vasseur says he will fight like hell with Wolff

When he moved to the United Kingdom in 2016 to become Renault’s team principal, Vasseur lived with Wolff for a little while and they share a close relationship.

But Vasseur is sure that it will not ruin his ambitions for Ferrari and believes that it is not a negative thing that they get on so well.

Speaking to Motorsport, Vasseur said that his good relationship with Wolff is an advantage but they have to be clever.

He admits that he will fight with Wolff on the track, with the stewards, with the FIA and even for the Concorde Agreement but at the end of the day, it is an advantage to have a good collaboration between the teams.

🎙️| “Do you have any spoilers about the new car?” Fred Vasseur: “I’m not there to give you any secrets, but the car will be red.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DG1cUn58Ng — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) January 28, 2023

Vasseur claims his closeness with Wolff is overrated

Furthermore, the Frenchman believes that it is not just Wolff he has a close relationship with. He is close to plenty of other team bosses as well.

Vasseur explained that this is a huge advantage because when they will be fighting for the common interests of the team or F1 or would be trying to agree on a certain situation, this good relationship will play a huge part.

He just knows that to work it all out in his favour, he will just need to be clever enough to split his friendship completely. “You can be sure I will fight like hell with Toto on the track and out of the track,” he concluded.

