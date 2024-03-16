Ferrari Warned They’ve Bet On The Wrong Horse With Lewis Hamilton When The Money Should’ve Been On Max Verstappen

Ralf Schumacher casts doubt on Lewis Hamilton’s potential as a game-changing acquisition for Ferrari. The celebrated Mercedes driver’s recent enlistment by the renowned Italian racing stable, orchestrated by the mastermind of Fred Vasseur, is met with skepticism of his arrival lacking the strategic brilliance of signing someone of Max Verstappen‘s caliber.

While Hamilton’s recruitment undoubtedly incurred a hefty expense, Schumacher suggests its justification hinges on the prospect of securing another world title for Ferrari, a feat that has eluded the Maranello-based team for an extended period. In conversation with Formel1.de, Schumacher expressed, “I am sure Vasseur would not pay so much money for nothing. He will offer and give Hamilton everything to make sure he can perform.”

Indeed, no expense is spared with Ferrari‘s pursuit of reclaiming the pinnacle of motorsport, a commitment poised to bolster Hamilton’s 2025 campaign. Yet, Schumacher remains intrigued by the impending rivalry between the Prince of Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, and the incoming Hamilton, whose singular ambition revolves around clinching an unprecedented 8th championship.

The prospect of two alpha drivers sharing the cockpit prompts speculation about the dynamics within the team hierarchy. While the former Williams driver refrains from directly addressing the issue, he remains keen on observing which driver will emerge as the de facto leader, while also doubting his expertise.

“Hamilton is, of course, a seven-time world champion and a fantastic driver. But I don’t think he has the qualities that Verstappen has. I don’t think he is as consistent as Verstappen.”, Schumacher said. Attacking Lewis Hamilton with a double-edged sword, the German’s thoughts highlight his reservations about Hamilton’s ability to extract that crucial extra fraction of performance where it matters most.

But would Verstappen be the change Ferrari was looking for? Had they waited a few more weeks, the consequences of the Red Bull turmoil would have given them the opportunity to explore the possibility.

Ferrari CEO backs Lewis Hamilton era

While the Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher’s brother doesn’t believe in Hamilton’s call to Red, Ferrari CEO John Elkann truly believes. Elkann explained the rationale behind Lewis Hamilton’s pivotal decision to forge an alliance with the Prancing Horse.

As Hamilton embarks on his final F1 campaign under the Mercedes banner, the F1 landscape witnesses the convergence of its most illustrious driver with its preeminent outfit.

Widely lauded for orchestrating this monumental transfer, Elkann’s personal involvement in brokering the deal underscored the significance of Hamilton’s imminent arrival at Maranello.

“I have always said over the years how much Lewis is a great driver, how much he has done for F1,” Elkann remarked in an interview with Sky Sports. “He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us.”

In expressing his admiration for the Briton’s stellar career, Elkann’s sentiments reflect a profound appreciation for the symbiotic relationship poised to unfold between the legendary driver and the iconic Italian marque.