‘I Am at a Massive Disadvantage’: Lewis Hamilton Blames Mercedes For Leaving Him Vulnerable to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton was left disappointed at Mercedes during the Australian Grand Prix after the team chose to split its strategies. After both Silver Arrows pipped pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the race, the team chose to pit George Russell from the lead of the race and leave Hamilton out.

Hamilton was unhappy with the strategy as he felt that the team had made him vulnerable to Verstappen. And as it so happened, the Dutchman easily swept past the 38-year-old Briton.

Lewis Hamilton voices his disappointment on the team radio

While speaking on the team radio, Lewis Hamilton said, “I am at a massive disadvantage now”. The Mercedes team responded by stating that Max Verstappen had not pitted either.

The team’s call did not pay off as Hamilton was a sitting duck to Verstappen. And as for Russell, the strategy to pit him did not pay any dividends either as there was a red flag soon after.

As a result of the red flag, all those drivers who had not pitted earlier could change their tires and run until the end of the race. In the end, the strategy calls made little difference to Russell, who ended up retiring from the race.

Hamilton battles Fernando Alonso for second place

The two old rivals were at it again as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso battled each other for second place for most of the Australian Grand Prix. As of lap 46 of 58, the Briton led the Spaniard by approximately 1.5 seconds.

Second place is crucial for both drivers as they are extremely close in the championship to each other. After the first two races of the 2023 season, Alonso (30) leads Hamilton (20) by 10 points. In case Hamilton were to finish ahead of Alonso, then he would reduce the Spaniard’s lead over him to just seven points.

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, there is nothing to separate Aston Martin and Mercedes. Both teams arrived at the Australian GP level on 38 points.