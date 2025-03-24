mobile app bar

FIA’s Incompetence on Display Again: Fans Slam Lewis Hamilton’s Skid Wear Check Omission Despite Disqualification

44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP , F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025

44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP , F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP ended in disaster after the FIA disqualified both him and teammate Charles Leclerc from the race following an investigation which found technical irregularities in their cars.

In Hamilton‘s case, there was excessive skid wear on his SF-25, and upon measurement, it was found to be just 0.5 mm below the limit. Sky Sports’ Craig Slater put the small margin into perspective, describing it as even thinner than the width of an ID pass.

However, the rule’s the rule. It may seem unfair, but as Slater said, “They have to draw the line somewhere.” That’s fair. But was Hamilton‘s car actually checked? Because in the list released by the FIA, the seven-time world champion’s name didn’t appear anywhere.

The document shared by the governing body of world motorsport revealed that the skid wear on cars 81, 04, 01, 30, 63, and 12 were checked. Number 44—Hamilton’s racing number which he has been using throughout his career—was not mentioned.

There was an uproar in the F1 community after this knowledge became public on Monday. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase their anger and call for clarity from the FIA.

“The FIA are as incompetent as ever,” a fan wrote. “Hamilton was disqualified for skid block wear, yet the scrutineering document says that he wasn’t one of the cars checked for skid block wear.” 

Hamilton’s name did appear in the four-page document, but as one fan pointed out, it was only on page 4—where it was revealed that he was disqualified for excessive skid wear—despite no mention of his name or car on page 3.

The FIA did admit that Hamilton’s car was checked on Sunday after the race. It was through that shared document that fans first learned about his disqualification. Therefore, the omission of the Ferrari driver’s name in the recent mention could have simply been a mistake—or perhaps there was an error associated with his disqualification from the start.

For Ferrari, the aftermath of the Chinese GP was a huge blow. Leclerc was disqualified because his car was 1 kg underweight—a mistake the Italian team owned up to.

As a result, the 22 points they had earned during the race turned to zero, dropping them to P5 in the standings behind Williams. It’s still early days, but for a team chasing the title, falling this far behind and playing catch-up makes the rest of the season extremely difficult.

