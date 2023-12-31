Charles Leclerc’s Latest $672,000 Ferrari Competizione Is Better Than Carlos Sainz’s Competizione

A car expert from autoevolution.com has claimed that Charles Leclerc’s latest Ferrari Competizione is better than Carlos Sainz’s even though the two own the same model – the 812 Competizione. However, there are two key differences in their cars, among others. The first major difference is the price. Leclerc’s costs $672,000 while Sainz’s costs $600,000. And the second key difference is that Leclerc’s new car is a convertible.

The other difference is in the color. The color of Leclerc’s Competizione is called Bianco Ondo Marina Opaco. This is a mixture of a matte white with a light blue tint. On the other hand, the color of Sainz’s car is a generic shade of grey.

Since Leclerc’s car is a convertible, it is called the Competizione A or the Aperta variant. Ferrari have only produced 599 units of his car. On the other hand, 999 units of Sainz’s car have been produced.

Although the cars of both Leclerc and Sainz are customized, the latter had to wait for six months to get it. Perhaps the most impressive feature of the 812 Competizione is that it has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and a top speed of 340 km/hr.

It has a front engine and a rear-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gear shift. Although this car is undoubtedly a class apart, Charles Leclerc also owns several other luxurious cars in his garage.

Charles Leclerc’s car collection

Prior to getting his hands on the Ferrari 812 Competizione, Charles Leclerc had a car collection that was worth a whopping $7 million. His most expensive car is the Bugatti Chiron which is worth a staggering $3 million.

It has a 16-cylinder supercar that runs on a 7993 cc engine. The other cars that Leclerc owns include a Ferrari GTC4, a Ferrari F8, a McLaren GT, a Jaguar XF, a Land Rover Discovery, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

On the other hand, Carlos Sainz has a car collection that is worth $2 million. The Spaniard‘s most expensive car is the Ferrari 812 Competizione ($600,000) that he purchased last year. Meanwhile, the other cars he owns include a McLaren 600 LT Spyder, a McLaren 720S, and a Ferrari Roma.

Since the value of the cars that Leclerc owns is substantially larger, he perhaps possesses the better collection. The car which arguably makes the difference is the Bugatti Chiron.