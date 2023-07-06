For Lando Norris “Happy or Not” Is Useless Until McLaren’s $94,000,000 Have Him by Clutches

Lando Norris is one of the brightest prospects in Formula 1 presently. That’s why McLaren has tied him till 2025. With a $20,000,000 salary, the contract was worth $94,000,000 when he signed in 2022, and that’s the reason why he has to tolerate his team’s sufferings, even though he could step into any top team on the grid.

The 2023 season has brought one of the lost underwhelming starts by McLaren. Even for Norris, it has brought the worst outputs in his five years in the sport.

So, surely he wouldn’t be feeling pleasant about it as he is touted to be a future world champion but isn’t near that goal so far. But he reckons, does it really matter? Because of his lengthy commitment at Woking

Lando Norris says happy or not won’t do anything

With McLaren making new signings but they are unable to join till the start of next year, Tom Clarkson asks if he’s happy to wait till 2025 when the new personnel’s work would be available to him. The McLaren star soon cut short the Beyond the Grid host and told him the reality of his career.

“I’m happy or not, my contract is till 2025,” said Norris. The Brit also adds that his team is already doing some amazing work despite those new hirings not being there. Though he is looking forward to the time when those decorated people will join the team, he can’t blame their absence for the current poor performances.

Nevertheless, the interview was recorded before the Austrian Grand Prix, where McLaren brought a promising upgrade. And that development has made things exciting for the upcoming race in Silverstone.

McLaren eyeing for better race day at home

The new floor upgrade added some considerable pace to MCL36. The new change in the car was only given to Norris, who managed to bag an impressive P4. However, Lewis Hamilton’s constant track limits violation should be credited for the last-minute promotion from P5.

Yet, the climb by McLaren is motivating. Now, coming to Silverstone, even Oscar Piastri is reported to get that upgrade, and the Australian would be eyeing to be at the level of his teammate.

So, surely, the Woking-based team would fancy a great result at home. But even Mercedes and Aston Martin are working on their upgrades and could spoil the Papaya party.