Forget Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff Wants Mercedes to Improve to Lure Max Verstappen and His Tribe

The prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes in 2025 may seem improbable, but amidst the turmoil at Red Bull, Toto Wolff sees an opportunity too good to ignore. Despite the conclusion of the investigation into Christian Horner, internal conflicts persist, leaving Verstappen’s future uncertain and opening a window for Wolff to make a move, nearly a decade after a missed opportunity. Now, he’s ready to leave no stone unturned.

Advertisement

Verstappen burst into the F1 scene at the age of just 17 with Toro Rosso, backed by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, who secured him despite Mercedes’ interest. Now, with Verstappen widely recognized as one of the sport’s best, Wolff acknowledges the allure of having him in the Mercedes camp.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with oe24, Wolff admired Verstappen’s skills and hinted at Mercedes’ readiness to provide a competitive car to further add to a potential deal.

“The driver will always try to sit in the strongest car. That’s why we have to do our homework first so that the car performs. So Mercedes could become a real alternative for Max,” said Wolff.

While the idea of Max Verstappen bringing Adrian Newey along may seem far-fetched, Wolff doesn’t rule out anything in the unpredictable world of F1. As for Helmut Marko potentially shifting sides, Wolff remains focused on Verstappen’s prospects, understanding the dynamics between the two within Red Bull’s hierarchy.

Amid speculation and uncertainty, the possibility of Verstappen donning the Mercedes colors adds an intriguing layer to the driver market. After Hamilton’s shift to Ferrari, there is no telling what can happen.

Advertisement

Helmut Marko clears the air on Max Verstappen moving to Mercedes

Helmut Marko has made it clear that he and Max Verstappen won’t be making a joint move to their rival’s garage, despite Toto Wolff’s job offer to both key figures from the Red Bull team.

Marko, who initially faced the threats of suspension but ultimately decided to stay on as Red Bull’s advisor after discussions with team higher-ups, received backing from Verstappen himself. The Red Bull golden boy expressed his support for Marko, indicating that he too would be out of the door should Marko be ousted.

Wolff, seizing the moment, expressed his interest in having Verstappen but also offering Marko a “mascot” role. However, Marko’s commitment to Red Bull, at least for now, has thwarted any plans of departure.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Marko made it clear: “We are not going to Mercedes together at the moment.” He also hinted at the uncertainty of Verstappen’s contract, which extends until the end of the 2028 season, emphasizing the team’s collective goal of winning championships and the necessity of hard work.

Verstappen, echoing the sentiment of unity, emphasized the importance of teamwork and peace within the Red Bull camp, urging the team to focus on their on-track performance amidst the drama.