Former F1 Driver Robert Kubica Compares Driving in Formula E With “Having S*X With an Inflatable Doll”

Before he stepped into the world of Rallying, Robert Kubica made his mark in F1, driving for the likes of BMW and Renault. In 2019, the Polish driver headed for the exit door from the sport, and Formula E emerged as the sport that wanted him the most. However, Kubica made it clear he would never join the sport, recently giving an interesting analogy behind the decision.

Appearing as a guest on the Gurulandia Podcast on Youtube, the one-time Grand Prix winner revealed why he never joined Formula E, despite several teams willing to offer him contracts worth millions of dollars.

“Running there is a bit like having sex with an inflatable doll.”

Hence, the Polish driver opted to go with rally car driving, as it was a sport that still relied on gasoline, and the cars made some serious noise. Kubica added he is not against Electric cars competing against each other, but it was something he would never do. Mentioning an incident from 2006 involving Fernando Alonso, Kubica recalled the time when the Asturian drove past him in the pitlanes, with the smell of gasoline reminding him of his karting days.

Much like Robert Kubica, Christian Horner is also not a fan of the silent engines

Earlier this year in May, SoyMotor quoted the words of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who had another curious analogy ready in his pockets when talking about Formula E. Having been involved in the business of F1 for nearly two decades, the Briton loves the sound of the revving engines and cars going ‘zoom.’ Hence, when speaking about the electric variant of the sport, Horner claimed it was like “going to a rock or pop concert with no volume.”

He added there needs to be an element of excitement to the sport, which Formula E will always miss because of its silent engines. Speaking further about Internal Combustion Engines, Horner claimed he believes they are not dead yet. Once the teams in F1 go entirely Carbon Zero, the engines will have a long life ahead of them and continue to excite the fans as best they can. Concluding his statement, the 50-year-old said that Formula E is not as exciting as Formula 1.