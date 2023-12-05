Former Ferrari Man Claims Charles Leclerc “Making Too Many” Mistakes Amidst Contract Renewal Talks

Charles Leclerc is finally set to finalize his contract extension with Ferrari after months of speculation surrounding his future. Amid this, a former Ferrari man pointed out that Leclerc makes too many mistakes, which he admitted is normal for someone his age.

Cesare Fiorio, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, said as quoted by GP Blog, that both the Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz need to improve. “They made a few mistakes too many.

Admittedly, it was not just Leclerc who was at the receiving end from the 84-year-old, but his teammate Sainz too.

The 2023 F1 season saw yet another version of unhappy and unlucky Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver lost multiple races as well as points due to mechanical as well as strategic failures. Additionally, Leclerc’s own on track errors kept adding to his misery.

A few such incidents were in the USA where he crashed his car in Miami, or lost control of his car at an important moment in Las Vegas. Fioro added that all of these were caused due to the oversteer he faced in his car. Nevertheless, he made small updates on his car throughout the season.

How is Ferrari and Charles Leclerc making progress?

The second half of the season saw Charles Leclerc and Ferrari make significant progress. Their pace increased comparatively and tire degradation seemed to improve too.

The improvement was so much that they nearly snatched P2 away from Mercedes. In the end, Silver Arrows saved their crown by just three points. As for the Italian team, they are now focused on making big strides in 2024.

After spending two years in Red Bull’s shadows, Leclerc and Sainz are more than ready to take part in the championship fight. However, for that, they need active help from the engineers back at Maranello. According to Fred Vasseur, the team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, he is ready to apply pressure on Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2024 with their upgrades