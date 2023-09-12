Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand guides IShowSpeed to improve his football skills after the disastrous Sidemen Charity Match defeat

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become one of the most famous streamers in the past few years. He went viral for his energetic personality, which often led to controversies. Aside from his streams, Speed has also been known for his interest in soccer. Recently, he had Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on his stream to revive his Sidemen Charity Match performance.

Rio Ferdinand needs no introduction to soccer fans. He is one of the most celebrated English defenders. He won many titles with the Red Devils, including a Champions League. He was also a significant part of the England National Team, having played in three FIFA World Cups.

Even though he no longer plays soccer, Ferdinand remains a significant part of the sport. He is now a renowned soccer pundit who shares his opinion on Premier League and UCL matches. Recently, he shared his ball knowledge with the young streaming sensation IShowSpeed while reviewing his Sidemen Charity Match performance.

Rio Ferdinand guides IShowSpeed to become a better soccer player

On Sunday, a thrilling 13-goal match took place at the London Stadium. It was not a clash between any big club or country but between streamers and content creators. Sidemen Charity Match is an annual soccer event by the YouTube group Sidemen to raise funds for charity.

Sidemen invited many big-name streamers and content creators to be part of this event, and Speed was among them. The 18-year-old was representing the YouTube All-Star team. He was one of the stars everyone was looking forward to. But despite Speed’s best trials, his side lost 8-5 to Sidemen FC.

The following day, Speed had Manchester Legend Ferdinand reviewing his performance on livestream. The 44-year-old was impressed by some of his performances. But he also pointed out many flaws and told him the proper steps to improve his game.

IShowSpeed’s audience praised the soccer legend for spending so much time with him. Most of them also agreed with Ferdinand’s assessment of the young streamer’s performance at the Sidemen Charity Match. Some even claimed that Speed would get better after this guidance from Ferdinand.

Speed blames KSI for missing the penalty

Speed’s greatest chance in the match came when he was awarded a penalty. However, he wasted it with a weak shot that KSI blocked without shedding a sweat. The 18-year-old later reviewed the penalty with Rio Ferdinand and blamed KSI for missing it.

It would be wrong to blame KSI for distracting Speed while taking the penalty. After all, many goalkeepers trash-talk the penalty-taker to prevent them from scoring. Even the world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez used this tactic against French players to win the World Cup.

It would be interesting to see if IShowSpeed improved because of this session with Rio Ferdinand in the next Sidemen Charity Match.