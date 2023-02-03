Former Mercedes Boss Reckons Kimi Raikkonen Was Faster Than Any Debutant He Discovered in Formula 1

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen (7) of Finland celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kimi Raikkonen is widely regarded as one of the fastest drivers in Formula 1 based on his raw speed. The Finn was incredibly fast and we wonder how many titles Kimi could have swept, had he raced in the current F1 grid while he was in his prime!

Kimi’s talent was immense and his results in junior formula categories caught the attention of Peter Sauber. Sauber decided to give Kimi a racing seat for the 2001 season despite the Finn only competing in 23 single-seater races before making his F1 debut.

Raikkonen did not fail to impress. After receiving special permission from the FIA to race, he scored a point in his debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix. This caught the attention of Norbert Haug who pitched McLaren to sign Raikkonen for 2002.

Was Kimi Raikkonen faster than Mika Hakkinen and Ayrton Senna?

Kimi Raikkonen arrived at McLaren in 2002, replacing fellow Finn and 2-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen. Kimi’s talent earned him a special place in McLaren as the team pushed to defeat Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari.

Many consider Kimi was even faster than Hakkinen when he arrived. There was even a rumour amongst some experienced McLaren mechanics that the Finn was faster than the legendary Ayrton Senna.

What was “Prime Kimi” really like? Kimi at McLaren in (03,04,05) on the Michelin tyres was absolute magic This arguably was his best ever pole lap, Monaco 2005 (this was when there was 2 separate quali sessions which I didn’t like) Putting almost 5 tenths on Alonso’s head pic.twitter.com/ZYv3W1pdIq — Aldas🇱🇹 (@Aldas001) January 26, 2022

Although Norbert Haug, former Mercedes boss believes the answer was is not ‘black and white’ as it should be. He however acknowledges Raikkonen’s raw speed when he first arrived at McLaren.

He said, “Kimi had the raw speed when he came in with no experience in 2001. He was one of the three guys who was setting lap times quicker than their previous laps.”

He kept learning at racing speed claims Haug. “Even with tyres dropping off, Kimi was improving his timings,” he added.

Wish Kimi had won more

Kimi Raikkonen won the 2007 Championship title with Ferrari. But had luck favoured him, the Finn could have won a couple more titles.

In only his second season with McLaren in 2003, Raikkonen lost to Michael Schumacher by 2 points in the championship. But for Norbert Haug, the 2005 season’s title loss stings the most.

In 2005, McLaren was playing catchup to Renault after a poor start. A young Fernando Alonso was taking charge, but after the first 4 races, Raikkonen found his magic back.

Kimi Raikkonen with Mclaren Mercedes and Michelin tyres was one of the greatest driver this sport has ever seen. On his day no driver be it Fernando Alonso or Michael Schumacher could match him. 19 seasons, Numerous accomplishments, Countless memories One Iceman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d3rTU383ER — Aadarsh (@aadarshf1) September 1, 2021

However, he lost the title to Alonso who became F1’s youngest Champion at that time. McLaren lost the constructor’s battle by 9 points.

Haug claims the team’s struggles were more to blame than Raikkonen for their loss. He said, “We struggled at the start. But from 14 races we won 10, and still couldn’t win the championship.”

