Toto and Susie Wolff Enjoy 3 Weeks of “Detox” After Public Beef With the FIA

After causing a major uproar in the world of F1, the FIA took a sudden U-turn in their investigation of Susie and Toto Wolff for a potential breach of confidentiality and dropped all charges in a jiffy. The Wolffs had to suffer immense turmoil and stress for a couple of days and as such, a break from their usual life became a necessity. Keeping in line with the same, Susie Wolff recently took to Instagram to share an update about vacationing with her family.

Posting a series of photos, the F1 Academy’s Managing Director wrote, “It was nearly 3 weeks of digital detox… and felt great.” Via the photos, it is clear that the couple, along with their son, went to snowy mountains, where they enjoyed solace and even went skiing.

The calm and peace were a much-needed distraction for the Wolffs to calm themselves after an investigation by the FIA probably brought them a couple of sleepless nights.

After teams allegedly raised concerns over Toto and Susie Wolff passing sensitive information to Stefano Domenicalli and Greg Maffei (per BusinessF1 Magazine), the FIA launched an investigation to get to the bottom of things and figure out if the duo had taken undue advantage of their positions in F1. The matter caught further wind after Toto Wolff attended a meeting and made comments he shouldn’t have known.

However, once the matter reached its epitome, all 9 teams away from Mercedes took a united stand and issued individual yet similar statements claiming they had nothing to do with the entire episode and that they did not file any official complaints with the authorities. As such, the FIA had to drop their investigation with immediate effect, given a lack of any evidence.

Susie Wolff is not in favor of letting the matter go just yet

While the FIA wants to bury the embarrassing fiasco in the history books, Susie Wolff is not letting it go. She released an official statement expressing her anger and dissent over the entire episode, questioning the inadequacy of the handling of the investigation. “This episode has, so far, taken place without transparency or accountability”, she said.

She claimed her credibility came under fire and that her reputation as F1 Academy’s Managing Director took a major hit because of the investigation. As such, Susie Wolff called for better handling of things and an even more thorough fact-checking before launching a full-scale investigation since they have come too far as a sport to have such trivial things stop them from making any significant progress.