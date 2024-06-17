mobile app bar

Former Premier League Star Once Claimed Lewis Hamilton Isn’t ‘Respected’ Enough

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

A legendary name within the F1 realm, Lewis Hamilton is also one of the greatest and most recognizable athletes in the world. Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster, however, once felt that Hamilton doesn’t get enough credit for his accomplishments.

Speaking on his podcast (titled Fozcast), Foster stated,

“In my opinion, Lewis Hamilton doesn’t get anywhere near the respect that he deserves.”

Foster compared Hamilton to Michael Schumacher, claiming both drivers were legendary athletes. But when it comes to ‘respect’, the German (who is also a seven-time World Champion like Hamilton) has the upper hand. According to Foster, a lot of it has to do with Hamilton making the sport boring.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013. And between 2014 and 2020, he won seven World Champions, dominating the grid in the process. He broke nearly every record in the sport and was also subject to scrutiny because of his advocacy for social causes away from the track.

Plus, Hamilton has also delved into a completely different world away from F1, leading to questions about his passion for the sport. An avid fashion monger, the 39-year-old has always been criticized for his choices in that field.

The fashionista within Lewis Hamilton hasn’t always been appreciated

Hamilton is a huge fan of fashion, and has ventured into several collaborations when not occupied with his F1 commitments. Sporting designer outfits during race weekends has become a norm for the Briton. And although it is labeled as bold and inspiring today, that wasn’t always the case.

In the first few years after his debut, many high-ranking people in the F1 world thought that Hamilton wasn’t serious about racing. Media houses called him out for his fashion choices and outspoken nature. But Hamilton always had his reasons.

Hamilton feels an air of freedom when he chooses to wear what he likes. Standing as the only black driver on the grid, he also had to face a lot of adversity on that front. In this hostile realm, his choices allowed him to “break the shackles” and “redefine norms”. Today, he serves as an inspiration to many accross the world, including F1 drivers.

