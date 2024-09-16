Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and George Russell Set Unique Record With Podium Finish at Azerbaijan GP

Crashes, drama, and a historic podium—the closing stages of the 2024 Azerbaijan GP had it all. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri claimed the victory, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing second and George Russell taking third.

For the first time, the F1 podium had three former F2 champions. Piastri, who won with Prema in 2021, Russell, who won with ART in 2018, and Leclerc, who won with Prema in 2017.

It was a good day for McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes at the office. The trio’s efforts in Baku resulted in a historic accolade that had never before occurred in F1 history.

Leclerc, from pole, got off to a strong start at the Azerbaijan GP. The four-time Baku pole sitter quickly blocked Piastri’s challenge, maintaining his lead into Turn 1. Leclerc’s SF-24 was strong, and on medium tires, the Aussie dropped back.

However, after their pitstops, Piastri made an audacious lunge on the inside of the Ferrari driver to take the lead of the race.

Piastri was finding it difficult to shake off Leclerc, who was determined to take the lead back. The duo battled for the lead for the majority of the remainder of the race, but Piastri managed to hold him off.

Eventually, the Monegasque’s rear tires gave out in the dirty wake of Piastri’s MCL38. The McLaren driver took the chequered flag first, with Leclerc following him in P2 soon after.

Russell, on the other hand, was handed a surprise podium after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz collided on the penultimate lap. Battling for the final podium spots, the two made contact exiting the Turn 3 left-hander, sending both into the barriers.