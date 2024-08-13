Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan’s Shared Mentality Permeates to MotoGP Star

Francesco Bagnaia, often referred to as “Pecco,” has established himself as a formidable force in MotoGP, having won two back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 for the Ducati Lenovo Team. The Italian rider has recently shared that he draws inspiration from two of the greatest sporting icons of all time — Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan.

In a recent interview, Pecco was asked about the figures who have influenced him the most in his career. Without hesitation, he named Hamilton and Jordan. He stated, “Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan because I think both of them started from nothing and became the kings in their sports. They are both two athletes with a strong mentality.”

“both of them started from nothing and became the kings of their sport” – Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia on Sir Lewis Hamilton and Michael Jordan being his inspirations ‼️ @SUNS81N44 pic.twitter.com/PTBNVYIgAs — sim (@sim3744) August 12, 2024

Jordan‘s achievements for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA are widely known. He was at the forefront of the juggernaut that the Bulls went on in the 90s, winning six NBA championships. Bagnaia would have also heard and read about Jordan’s abilities as an elite athlete on and off the basketball court which inspired him.

On the other hand, Hamilton’s story is more relatable to Bagnaia, as both athletes compete in motorsports. In fact, he would have witnessed the Briton’s struggles as a youngster to get up to F1, particularly facing issues with discrimination.

Regardless, Hamilton is at the top of most record charts in F1 today after raising the benchmark of a dominant F1 champion. With the seven-time champion still racing at the age of 39, Bagnaia would want to emulate his longevity and success, given the Italian is only 27.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has himself a fan of Jordan and perhaps wants to cement his legacy in F1 as the Chicago Bulls star did in basketball.

Hamilton himself has taken a lesson or two from Jordan

At 39 years old, the British driver is perhaps not too far away from retirement. There have been a few occasions when he has spoken about his future beyond racing, drawing insights from athletes like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.

In an interview with GQ Magazine a few months back, Hamilton emphasized the challenges of retirement for elite athletes, noting that many of them expressed regrets about their timing — either retiring too early or staying too long without a plan for life afterward.

The Briton recognizes that a lack of preparation can significantly impact how an athlete transitions into retirement. He stated, “It just got my mind thinking about: ‘Okay when I stop, how do I avoid that?’” This mindset has led him to explore his passions outside of racing, ensuring he is not solely defined by his career on the track.