Fred Vasseur Reveals Michael Schumacher’s Boss’ Words of Advice Ahead of Joining Ferrari as Team Principal

After a disastrous end to the 2022 season, Ferrari decided to part ways with Mattia Binotto who had been the team principal since 2019. Fred Vasseur was chosen to be his replacement, and expectations are high for the Frenchman heading into the 2023 campaign.

Ferrari is the most successful team in F1 history with the most number of drivers’ and constructors’ titles. However, success has eluded them over the last 15 years, and the pressure is piling up on the management to bring glory back to Maranello.

Chatting with Fred 🗣️ We sat down with our new Team Principal on how he settled down and what to expect for the 2023 season 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/98TwFvOQ4s — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 28, 2023

Now that Vasseur has been tasked to help Ferrari regain lost glory, former team principals of the Scuderia had some strong words of advice from him. According to Vasseur, Binotto made the takeover extremely easy while Michael Schumacher’s former boss at Ferrari Jean Todt, had some important advice from him.

Fred Vasseur thanks Mattia Binotto for ‘crystal clear’ takeover

Towards the end of the 2022 season, rumors surrounding Binotto’s departure from Ferrari grew strong. Vasseur was considered to be an ideal replacement heading into the season finale, but the 54-year-old insists that they had no discussions before the season ended.

A week after the Abu Dhabi GP, however, things began to escalate. Binotto’s exit was now clear, and he was working on helping Vasseur get the required information to lead Ferrari forward. The former Sauber boss thanks Binotto for making the entire process very clear.

“The process was crystal clear,” Vasseur said in a press conference. “Even if we had some rumors in the press during Abu Dhabi. We didn’t discuss it before. We had the first discussion the week after Abu Dhabi. And it was very, very quick as a process. Then I had a call with Mattia. And I even met Mattia during the handover. We had a one-to-one discussion.”

Vasseur reveals what Michael Schumacher’s former boss told him

Jean Todt was one of the most important figures behind Michael Schumacher’s legendary stint with Ferrari. He helped the Italian squad win five World Championships, and is an icon of the team, and F1 as a whole.

Great memories, celebrating Michael Schumacher at the 321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. pic.twitter.com/WQ6EAfSyC0 — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) September 29, 2022

The former FIA president took time out to congratulate Vasseur on his new role. He gave him words of advice on how to make Ferrari a winning team again, but Vasseur feels that the time period when Todt was in charge was very different to what F1 is today.

“I think it makes sense for me to discuss with him,” said Vasseur. “But it’s not a matter to be a consultant. I’m considering Jean as a close relationship and nothing else.”