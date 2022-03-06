“I hope that my presence is enough for him to stay”- Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack knows how to get Sebastian Vettel back on the road to success

Mike Krack explains how he plans to achieve victory as he gets reunited with Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

One of the most important tasks for Aston Martin’s new boss Mike Krack is to put their top driver Sebastian Vettel back on the route to victory.

Vettel has had a few bad years recently which is drawing him closer to early retirement from the sport. His contract with Aston Martin will end this year and he is not sure if he will continue his career in the sport.

Krack who has known Vettel from the days when he first debuted in F1 in 2006 said that Vettel needs to be shown that the team has potential.

Krack, jokingly said, “I hope that my presence is enough for him to stay. It’s clear that a four-time champion doesn’t want to be fighting for eighth, 12th or 15th. We have to give him a good car and show him that we have a working structure.”

The new team principal further explained that the German driver is an intelligent guy. He doesn’t just look up current performance, but also the potential.”

Krack said, “If we give him the right package then I’m sure we can keep him longer. But I haven’t talked to him about it yet.”

Sebastian Vettel knows what it takes to go fast

Having known him for much longer, Krack understands where Vettel’s qualities lie. The team principal appreciated how respectfully Vettel works with his team.

He said, “compared to our last time together, he’s gained a lot of experience. He’s clever and knows how to use that experience in the right way.”

Sundays were made for racing. We can’t wait to get back out there soon. 💚 pic.twitter.com/LGcgGruj5P — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 6, 2022

“He doesn’t just say that something was done differently in the past. Vettel knows what it takes to go faster. He can also use that to help us as a team who steering development in the right direction.”

Krack is hopeful with the new car

Aston Martin finished the 2021 season in the seventh position. This year, Krack feels that the changes in the technical regulations give them a lot of chances.

He believes that there is a chance to achieve something great as the cards have been reshuffled. “In combination with a driver like Seb, that can be good. In him, we have a top driver, which we need have no doubts about,” he further added.

