George Russell Claims Mercedes ‘Needed Those Years’ of Struggle to ‘Reset’ After Years of Glory

At the turn of the turbo-hybrid era of F1 in 2014, Mercedes emerged leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. As a result, the team won seven Drivers’ titles and eight consecutive Constructors’ championships between 2014 and 2021. However, since then, they’ve been falling down the pecking order.

George Russell arrived at Mercedes at the start of the current ground effect regulations in 2022. But despite the struggles of the team, the #63 driver is not frustrated, rather, he believes it was almost necessary for the team to face this decline to be able to return to the top of the grid with the 2026 regulations reset right around the corner.

“I feel that we potentially almost needed those years of [struggle] to reset, to change the mold, to have a fresh start and of course into this year but also next year,” he said as quoted by Sky Sports F1.

To be fair, this sounds like Russell trying to put a positive spin on Mercedes’ current state in the sport. Having dropped the ball with the new ground effect concept, the team hasn’t performed satisfactorily for the past three years, regardless of what the 26-year-old says.

In 2022, the Silver Arrows finished third in the standings, with 2023 bringing them all the way up to P2. However, it was also their first campaign in 12 years where they did not win a single Grand Prix!

Last year, Mercedes suffered their worst season of the turbo-hybrid and ground effect era, finishing only fourth in the standings. But it was puzzling to still see them win four Grands Prix as opposed to none in 2023. It just shows how the German team’s form has been quite topsy-turvy under the current regulations.

Regardless, Russell‘s view of the last three seasons is something that the Briton believes that everyone in Brackley agrees with.

Going into 2025, a lot is also going to change for Russell. After Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, the #63 driver has become the de facto leader within the team. Moreover, he will be partnered by 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli. So, the team will expect Russell to shoulder much of the team’s expectations.

Russell feels ready to lead Mercedes in 2025 and beyond

The 26-year-old has himself admitted that he is moving onto a new, transitionary phase in his career. And he feels ready to lead the team to glory if the circumstances prove themselves to be right.

This season, Russell believes he can win the championship if the Silver Arrows can provide him with a car to fight for wins. When asked by Slater if he was confident, he said, “Yeah, absolutely”.

“I feel ready, everybody in the team is so motivated, and I feel that these years, sort of in trial and error, that every time we’ve had a chance to win, we’ve won. And that’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the car, we can achieve it,” he explained.

Having said that, it might prove to be a tall order for the Briton. The likes of Ferrari and McLaren are going into 2025 on the front foot. Hence, even with a competitive package, Russell will not expect to run away with all the accolades this season.