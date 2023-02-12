George Russell Drops Huge Advice to Mick Schumacher Before Settling With Mercedes F1 Team

Mick Schumacher signed as a reserve driver with the Mercedes F1 team after he failed to secure a full-time race seat with Haas. George Russell who competed in his first season with the Silver Arrows in the 2022 season has given the German huge advice about his new role.

Schumacher made his debut in Formula 1 in the 2021 season with the Haas F1 team and his F1 journey has been evident that his career trajectory is slow. This trend has followed the German driver ever since his junior categories.

But his performance in the 2022 campaign improved and it seemed like it would have convinced Haas to give him a 3rd chance but that was not the case.

With his improved performance through which he even earned his first F1 points also came crashes and damages which cost millions to the team. At the end of the 2022 season, Haas decided to swap the son of the German legend, Michael Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg.

Also Read: Max Verstappen & Christian Horner’s Excellence Makes Red Bull First F1 Team That Can Survive on Sponsorships

Work super hard says George Russell

So, heading into his new role with the Mercedes F1 team, Schumacher will have to capitalise on the opportunities that he receives. Russell, who has been a Mercedes junior driver has offered the young German some advice.

Russell who is well aware of Schumacher’s situation on the grid said that if he were in Mick’s shoes, he would work super hard in the simulator at Brackley.

The Briton further added that he’d do everything to settle well within the team, as he steps into the 2023 season.

Wheel-to-wheel racing… literally! 🫣 George Russell made contact with Mick Schumacher heading into Turn 1 👀#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ESuuTNFfkN — Formula 1 (@F1) October 3, 2022

What is Mick Schumacher’s future at Mercedes?

For now, Schumacher has to deal with getting better with his racing skills with the Brackley-based team as he steps on the sidelines.

There is no confirmation on how the German’s career will go on from here, but there is a certainty of a potential opening at the Silver Arrows.

As of now, Hamilton is looking to sign a new multi-year deal with Mercedes and is aiming to clinch his record 8th title. But if a repetition of the 2022 season takes place, he might want to question his choices which will ultimately open the door for Schumacher.

Also Read: