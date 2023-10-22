McLaren Boss Shoulders the Blame For Lando Norris’ Winless Career

Lando Norris has been highly impressive this season as he has clinched five podiums. Three of those podiums came in his last three races itself. However, it is the win that still eludes the 23-year-old. Since the Briton has failed to win a race despite currently competing in his fifth season with McLaren, there are rumors that he is growing increasingly frustrated with himself. Amid such speculations, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has taken the blame for the same.

Advertisement

Brown recently lauded Norris in an interview for his remarkable consistency over the 99 races he has taken part in with McLaren. The American businessman believes that the only reason why the 11-time podium finisher has failed to win a race so far is because he has not had the car to do so.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1710399607555973296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since Norris has not won a race yet, interviewers asked Brown if there is some frustration for the Bristol-born driver. The 51-year-old believes that the Briton only feels frustrated when he himself makes mistakes. Brown cited last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix as one of the few races when the 23-year-old was annoyed with himself.

McLaren boss acknowledges Norris felt “frustrated‘ in Qatar

Lando Norris had a disappointing Qatar Grand Prix weekend as he felt that he made several mistakes that cost himself and his team several crucial points. Although the Briton managed to finish the main race in third, he believes he should have finished higher up on the podium.

When Zak Brown was asked for his take on the 23-year-old’s frustrations, the American replied (as quoted by motorsport-total.com), “I think it’s a temporary frustration. I think it’s no different than any other driver on the starting grid“.

However, the 51-year-old does not believe that Norris feels frustrated because of his failure to win a race so far. Instead, Brown believes that the Briton understands that it is not his fault that he has not finished on the top step of the podium yet. After stating the same, Brown was all praises for how Norris has evolved as a driver.

Advertisement

“I would say that in terms of racing intelligence, he can keep up with anyone else in Formula 1. His pace has always been there. He is definitely one of the fastest drivers in Formula 1. And now he has improved in other areas too,” explained the McLaren CEO. While Brown has come out in support of Norris, the 23-year-old did admit that he felt horrible following his race weekend in Qatar.

Lando Norris was furious with himself after the race in Qatar

Despite finishing on the podium, Lando Norris did not feel much consolation for how his Qatar Grand Prix went. The Briton believes that his disappointing performances during qualifying meant that he was already on the back foot when it came to both the sprint and the main race.

When asked why he believes he struggled more in Qatar as compared to other races, Norris replied (as quoted by crash.net), “Nothing, just lack of talent. I guess everyone has those weekends. This is the weekend for me. It’s just a shame I’m doing it when the car is as quick as it is, so that’s what makes it more frustrating“.

With Norris having had a difficult weekend in Qatar, he will now hope to finish off this weekend in the United States on a positive note. The McLaren driver has had an outstanding start to the weekend as he finished fourth in the sprint on Saturday and will start Sunday’s main race in second, just behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.